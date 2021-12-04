The signs intensely impacted by Eclipse in Sagittarius – Metro World News Brasil

On December 4, 2021 an eclipse and a New Moon in Sagittarius move the skies, bringing intense energies that can further impact some zodiac signs.

Check out what they are:

Twins

This eclipse supports a major turning point in your love life and relationships. Have the courage to fight for what you want in the long run or give yourself new opportunities; remember that this also means letting go of what makes you stagnant. Everything that has been or will be started at this stage promises to have a great impact on your life, as a cycle of important learning has begun. Don’t be scared by the transformations!

Virgin

Remember that the comfort zone may seem like the best place, but only because you haven’t known anything else! Energies drive growth that will bring new perspectives and experiences; this can bring internal conflicts and calls for calm. Keep building solid foundations and promoting self-care, but as soon as you recharge your batteries, take new leaps.

Check out more:

Fishes

It’s best to prepare for some twists and new directions; the changes tend to be big and it’s better not to close down. Keeping your balance and learning to find your own pace to resolve, without falling into the temptation to run away, will help you access very important opportunities, especially in professional life. Cling to creativity and deepen knowledge!