The signs most affected by the Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius today! – Metro World News Brazil

On this Saturday, December 4th, 2021, an eclipse and a New Moon in Sagittarius take over the skies and can affect all signs for up to six months after this date.

Check out those who will be most affected:

Bull

Hidden feelings and issues surface; this is not easy to deal with, but it is necessary to recognize the past and figure out how to overcome it. It is always possible to start over and identify good opportunities. Encourage your sensitivity, but also your inner strength to start growing even more.

Scorpion

Desires speak too loudly now, and if they’re only superficial, they can keep you from looking for even better opportunities. It’s time to pay attention and encourage ideas, especially those that improve your personal and financial life. What is well planned and executed will bring stability.

Sagittarius

There are many profound changes going on and this tends to attract restlessness or conflict, especially if you are not very happy where you are or what you’ve built up so far. You need to look at your journey more carefully and not compare yourself. Your independence and self-esteem make all the difference at this stage, as it allows you to access the growths that have occurred and go for more! Allow yourself to be reborn.