The story of Venus and Serena’s father and Paolo Sorrentino’s autobiography are highlights – Culture

King Richard: Creating Champions

The Richard of the title of King Richard: Creating Champions not a member of royalty, but a man who did everything for his daughters. Venus (Saniyya Sydney) and serene (Demi Singleton) become two of the biggest names in tennis in the world, winning 30 individual Grand Slam titles.

In the feature film by Reinaldo Marcus Green, Will Smith lives Richard Williams who, along with his wife, Oracene (Aunjanue Ellis), did not want their daughters to conform to the roles reserved for them as black girls from Compton, California. The choice of an elitist and white sport like tennis was deliberate. Venus and Serena not only became two of the greatest athletes in history, they broke taboos. King Richard: Creating Champions is approved by the Williams family. In other words, you cannot expect major controversies. But the film is well done and is on track to garner some Oscar nominations.

God’s hand

Director of the great beauty (2013) and The youth (2015), in his new movie Paolo Sorrentino is inspired by his adolescence, marked by a personal tragedy and the departure of Diego Maradona for Napoli, his team at heart. The title, of course, refers to the famous hand goal scored by the football star in Argentina’s 1986 World Cup match against England. Fabietto (Filippo Scotti, Marcello Mastroianni Newcomer Award in Venice) is a frail teenager who lives in a modest apartment with his father Saverio (Toni Servillo), his mother Maria (Teresa Saponangelo), and his brother Marchino (Marlon Joubert). Also in the family circle are Tia Patrizia (Luisa Ranieri), who likes to sunbathe naked. The film, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Festival, opens in theaters now and on the 15th at Netflix.

What harm have I done to God? two

Dir. Philippe de Chauveron. The comedy gets a sequel, with Claude (Christian Clavier) and Marie Verneuil (Chantal Lauby) facing a new crisis, as their four sons-in-law are determined to leave France with their wives and children. The two will do everything to keep the family close.

Resident Evil – Welcome to Raccoon City

Dir. Johannes Roberts. Kaya Scodelario and Robbie Amell are in this story that goes back to the origins of the video game. In 1998, a group tries to discover the secrets of the mysterious Umbrella Corporation and survive a zombie epidemic in Raccoon City.

crooks in hollywood

Dir. George Gallo. Film producer, Max Barber (Robert De Niro) has his life threatened by a debt to mobster Reggie Fontaine (Morgan Freeman). He then has an idea: make a movie, kill the protagonist (Tommy Lee Jones) and keep the insurance.

Nheengatu

Director José Barahona. In this documentary, the director and his team look for native communities that speak Nheengatu, a mixture of Portuguese, Tupi and several other indigenous languages ​​that was used by the Portuguese to approach and catechize native peoples, until they decided to ban the language.

Falling – There’s still time

Director Viggo Mortensen. A homophobic farmer (lance Henriksen) sells his farm when he has symptoms of dementia and goes to live with his gay son (Viggo Mortensen) and his husband (Terry Chen) in Los Angeles. The film is Mortensen’s directorial debut.

Wild

Director Diego da Costa. Young Sofia wants to pass the entrance exam, find a job and leave home and is torn when her classmates occupy the school where they study. With Lucélia Santos and Rincon Sapiência.

Wild – Wild Network

Director Dener Giovanni and Julio Mauro. The documentary shows the encounter between a journalist and one of the biggest wild animal traffickers in Brazil.

Clifford: The Red Dog Giant

The cartoon about the giant red dog gets its live action version in this production directed by Walt Becker about an unusual puppy that grows too much thanks to the immoderate love of its owner.

Rescue mission

Dir. Jonathan Hensleigh. Liam Neeson you are the driver of a truck trying to drive through frozen terrain to save people trapped in a mine collapse.

so we live

With in-person sessions at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center as well as virtual sessions, the Thus We Live – International Film Festival on Disability features 29 productions from 14 countries.

show me the father

Dir. Rick Altizer. Christian documentary about the role of parents today.