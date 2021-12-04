Thiago Costa cries when talking about an accident: ‘Tragedy, but I’m alive’ – Entertainment

Admitted since November 11th, the countryman Thiago Costa is still recovering from a serious watercraft accident. He was run over by a speedboat during a walk on the river Maguari, in Belém. In an audio released by the singer’s press office, he talks about his health and thanks that he is gradually improving.

“What a pleasure to be able to talk to you. I went through this tragedy, this terrible accident, but I’m alive, thank God. I’m being very well cared for here in the hospital until today. The accident was very serious, I spent a week in the ICU, I did it four surgeries, three on the leg and one on the arm so far. I took nine bags of blood, and I would even like to thank all the people who donated,” said Thiago.

In another moment of the audio, the artist cried when talking about the lack he feels for his family, during this period in which he is hospitalized, and for the stages. “It’s a very difficult moment, which stopped all my life, I had a closed schedule until the end of the year and everything was cancelled. But, thank God, I’m alive. I’m sure there will be a new Thiago Costa, a very person better, to be able to be close and sing for you. I really miss my family, my daughter, my fans, the shows… Soon, I’ll be back, in 2022, to bring you joy”, he added, thrilled.

Finally, Thiago also thanked the messages of support he has received and stated that this affection has given him strength.

Thiago was taking a watercraft ride on the Maguari river, in Belém, on the afternoon of last Thursday (11), when he was hit by a speedboat. He had leg and arm fractures and has already gone through four surgeries. The singer has been hospitalized since then and there is no expected discharge. The shows for the month of November have been cancelled.

listen to the audio