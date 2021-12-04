Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza together again? Singer comments relationship status

Thiaguinho was one of the guests of “Lady Night”, which aired this Thursday (02), and he didn’t dodge Tatá Werneck’s tricky questions, even when the subject was his ex-wife Fernanda Souza. The pagodeiro entered the stage after Fiuk, who starred with the presenter in the attraction.

Tatá brought up the relationship between Bruna Marquezine and Neymar and took the opportunity to offer an indirect to the singer. “It’s very difficult when couples we like break up, right?“. With an embarrassed face, he replied: “There are some couples who still get along well”. The comedian asks: “That girl… And Fernandinha, huh, Thiaguinho?”.

He returns: “It’s wonderful.” The comedian then retorts, “I beg you to stay together.” Thiaguinho says: “But we are together”. Tatá retaliated and made the singer laugh: “But getting laid! I beg you to be one“.

After the relaxed atmosphere, Thiaguinho admitted that Fernanda is his best friend and that he shares all the joys, anxieties and big decisions of life with his ex-wife. Last week, the former couple melted the web by exchanging public displays of admiration. The moment came when the presenter announced that she is Netflix’s new hire.

