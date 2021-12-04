This Saturday’s total solar eclipse will not be visible in Brazil; understand why

The only total solar eclipse this year takes place on Saturday (2), but it will be an event for a few. It can only be seen in Antarctica and the surrounding waters, with some partial phases visible in Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa. The reason is simple: when the eclipse happens, it will be dawn here in Brazil — that is, the eclipse it happens at a time when the sun is not visible in our sky.

In many places where a total solar eclysis will be visible, it will happen before, during and after sunrise or sunset. So observers in these regions will have to look for a clear view of the horizon to see the eclipse. The best visibility will be in Antarctica and the surrounding waters — but the good news is that you can always count on live internet broadcasts.

What is a solar eclipse?

How a solar eclipse happens (Image: Reproduction/Oregon State University)

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is between the Earth and the Sun, which is only possible during the New Moon phase. On these occasions, the Moon appears during the day because it faces the lighted side of the Earth. It’s not often that a New Moon causes an eclipse, as the lunar orbit is slightly tilted relative to the imaginary line between the Sun and Earth, so it’s more common for our natural satellite to pass slightly above or below that line.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Unlike lunar eclipses, which can last for more than three hours, solar eclipses are often very short, as the Moon’s shadow cast on Earth is small — so small that it seems odd that sometimes the Moon can cover the entirety of the Earth. solar disk in a total eclipse. By the way, some scientists suspect that there is more than mere coincidence behind such a perfect fit.

What will the 2021 total solar eclipse look like?

In total, this year’s only total solar eclipse will last just 1 minute and 54 seconds, or less, depending on where you are. However, the partial phase of the eclipse will last about an hour.

Map with the regions where the solar eclipse will be visible highlighted (Image: Reproduction/timeanddate.com)

Another important detail is that in this eclipse, the Moon will completely cover the face of the Sun, because it will be a little closer to Earth. With this, the famous “ring of fire” will not appear around the darkened Moon, but the “halo” of the solar corona will probably appear.

This luminous halo, while appearing subtle and harmless, is highly dangerous to human eyes. That’s why we should never look directly at a solar eclipse. The Sun’s corona is a kind of “atmosphere” of our star, high above the surface, but it is the hottest region.

How to observe the solar eclipse

If you happen to be in the visibility regions of Antarctica, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and South Africa, remember to wear some safety gear, or even find some way to observe the eclipse through the shadows.

This can be done even if you find a tree — the foliage shade will have some bright spots because of the spaces between the leaves; during the eclipse, these points of light will have formed from the Sun being gradually blocked by the Moon.

But if you are not in the regions covered, you can follow some live broadcast over the internet. NASA, for example, will broadcast the solar eclipse live on its NASA Live page via Union Glacier in Antarctica. If you prefer a live in Portuguese, you can access the video below and set a reminder not to miss the time.

The opportunity is unique as, after the 4th, the next total solar eclipse will only be on April 20th, 2023.

Source: NASA, Sky&Telescope, timeanddate.com