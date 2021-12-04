Ticket sales for the tricolor fans in the game against Corinthians

Decision

Sales start today and run until 12:00 on Saturday

Tickets for Grêmio fans who want to support Tricolor in next Sunday’s match, at 4pm, against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, begin to be sold today.

Sales begin at 6:00 pm today and will be available until 12:00 pm Saturday.

CLICK HERE and guarantee your ticket.

The value is R$ 40.00 and only 1 (one) ticket per CPF will be sold.

Payment can be made by credit card of any brand.

The fan who buys a ticket must print the voucher and exchange it for the physical ticket on Sunday, game day, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am, at the following address:

Rua Teixeira e Souza 29, Barra Funda.

On the day of the game, Grêmio fans will have access through Gate G, on the south side.

The Gate opens at 2pm.

GENERAL PROTOCOLS FOR ACCESS TO NEO QUÍMICA ARENA:

Children under 12 years old will be able to watch the game at Neo Química Arena provided that, in addition to having their tickets purchased, they present a negative PCR test (performed within 48 hours before entering the stadium) or antigen (performed within 24 hours before entering the stadium). at the stadium).

To enter the stadium, following the rules of the SP State Committee, fans over 12 years of age must present:

– Or proof of the complete vaccination schedule (two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of Janssen);

– Or, in the case of those who did not complete the vaccination schedule, proof of a dose of the vaccine together with a negative PCR test (performed within 48 hours before entering the Arena) or antigen (performed within 24 hours before entering the Arena) .

Photo: Lucas Uebel