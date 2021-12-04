To be like Itaú, Nubank needs to deliver 30% return over the next 5 years

To be able to be rated as the Itaú (ITUB4), between US$ 40 to US$ 50 billion, the Nubank will need to deliver a 30% ROE (return on equity) over the next five years, calculates the BTG, in a report sent to customers.

The bank reminds that, currently, Itaú has a return of 19%, but the retail division has historically delivered an ROE close to 30%.

“This seems to be what Nubank is chasing,” adds the bank.

profitable but not now

For BTG, fintech’s story is clearly a good one. The institution has little doubt that Nubank can be profitable.

However, analysts Eduardo Rosman, Ricardo Buchpiguel and Thiago Paura say it is difficult to know exactly how profitable the business is.

“Given the deterioration of the Brazilian macro scenario, being prudent in relation to growth in 2022 will be the right strategy”, they argue.

How to profit?

For analysts, three factors can contribute to Nubank increasing its profitability:

Continuous increase in the monthly customer asset base;

Increase in ARPAC (Average Revenue Per Asset Customer) as more products are developed and engagement increases.

Reduce cost per customer as the group gains scale;

“The most recent cuts have more customers than the previous ones. Nubank managed to increase customer acquisition in more recent cuts”, they argue.

Brazilian darling

The trio points out that Nubank has built one of the most beloved and admired brands in Latin America with very low prices on marketing expenses.

“The bank aims to be the best fintech in the world, which is why the administration has assembled an international team with market experience and varied points of view”, they state.

And this is reflected in results. From the beginning, Nubank has always maintained the highest NPS (Net Promoter Score), which measures customer satisfaction, among banks.

internationalization

Analysts add that Nubank has a queue of clients in Colombia, as it did in Brazil and Mexico.

“Although Colombia has a smaller population than Brazil and Mexico, the waiting list is longer than in any other country,” he said.

This, according to BTG, reflects the acceleration of confidence in Nubank, as the group already has 48 million customers in Latin America.