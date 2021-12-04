to pack the year-end rally, the index needs to break the 107 thousand points barrier

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago

Turnaround: Senate approves PEC dos Precatórios and opens the way for Ibovespa rally to New Year’s Eve (Image: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

The approval of the PEC of Precatório by the Senate, yesterday (02), is seen by analysts as the main candidate to serve as a trigger for the traditional high rally of the Stock Exchange at the end of the year. For some observers, it is even the only possible trigger, since nothing else must be voted on until New Year’s Eve.

But the strong rise of the Ibovespa in yesterday’s trading session, driven by the PEC, is still just a taste of things to come. Analysts say that, to really pack, the index needs to break the 107,000-point barrier. This is the region where the first resistance of this recent bearish cycle formed, and overcoming it is essential for investors to perk up and keep buying.

The good news is that, if it surpasses it in the next few days, the B3 benchmark will qualify for bigger flights, up to 111,000 points. There are even those who indicate even bigger targets.

See the projections of graphic analysts from Now, harvest, great and XP Investments to the Ibovespa in the coming days.

Institution1st ResistanceHigh potential*2nd ResistanceHigh potential*
Now107,5002.90%NINI
Harvest Bank109,0004.34%114,0009.13%
great106,4001.85%108,6704.02%
XP107,0002.43%NINI
Average107,4752.88%111,3356.58%
*about the closing of 12/02

