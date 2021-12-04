Torture and death of 6-year-old boy by father and stepmother shock Britons and spark debate over protective services | World

British Thomas Hughes and Emma Tustin were convicted by a jury this Thursday (2) for the death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in June 2020.

The case caused a stir in the UK. According to investigations, Arthur suffered a routine of abuse from his father and stepmother. He was constantly subjected to physical violence, deprived of water and food, and kept isolated at home. The boy was killed while in the care of Tustin, who reportedly intoxicated him with salt and hit his head on a hard surface.

Two months earlier, the social protection service even visited the property where the family lived, in the town of Solihull, in central England, but concluded at the time that there was no evidence of ill-treatment – a fact that led to an argument on the failures of child protection services in the country.

The couple were tried by a jury in Coventry Crown Court. Tustin was convicted of murder and Hughes of manslaughter (with no intention of killing). Both were found guilty on charges of cruelty to children under British criminal law.

Tustin received a life sentence and will have to spend at least 29 years in prison. Hughes was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Arthur’s birth mother, Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow, was arrested in 2019 for stabbing her then partner Gary Cunningham to death. She and Hughes shared custody of their son.

The trial went on for nearly two months. During this period, the members of the jury were presented with a series of disturbing evidence gathered during the investigation.

Arthur was reportedly forced by Tustin to “stand like a statue” for hours near his front door and, on another occasion, saw his father rip two of his Birmingham City team jerseys to punish him.

There were hours of video and audio material, recorded in the last weeks of the child’s life. Security camera footage from inside the house from the day before the murder shows Arthur apparently limping and crying, having trouble folding a blanket he had been given to sleep on.

In one audio, Arthur is heard yelling four times “no one loves me”. In another, he yells “no one is going to feed me” seven times. Close to the moment he was murdered, the boy “was barely able to articulate his words” and could barely support the weight of his own body.

During Tustin’s testimony, prosecutor Jonas Hankin even said that it was clear from the tone of her stepmother’s orders to Arthur that she “felt satisfaction” in being cruel to the boy.

Tustin has denied being responsible for the boy’s death, despite medical evidence showing that there was no way Arthur could self-inflict the injuries that led to his death.

During the trial, it was learned that, just two months before Arthur’s death, the boy had received a visit from welfare. The paternal grandmother, Joanne Hughes, had contacted the social protection service because she was concerned that her grandson was being abused.

Social workers said, however, that they had not verified elements that raised suspicions. A parallel investigation is being carried out to investigate the professionals’ conduct.

The verdict of the trial was on the cover of the main English newspapers this Friday (3), and many of them drew attention to the failures in the conduct of public agents to avoid the tragedy.

The BBC’s correspondent in the English Midlands, Phil Mackie, points out that if the public authorities responsible for protecting children had interfered when they were supposed to act, Arthur could have been saved.

He says he sees, however, an important difference in relation to other similar cases reported in recent years in the region. “Abuses against Arthur escalated as soon as his father moved to live with Tustin, at the start of the first lockdown last year. It all happened behind closed doors, at a time when everyone was isolated and face-to-face meetings were rare.”

According to him, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC, its acronym in English), a British non-governmental organization, observed a 23% increase in calls with complaints during this period.

12 minutes to call 911

Tustin photographed Arthur with his cell phone as he died in the hallway of the house and sent the image to Hughes. It took her 12 minutes to call the emergency service, and told the health professionals that the boy had fallen, hit his head and, already on the ground, hit his head five more times. He later claimed that he had thrown himself down the stairs, despite evidence that he barely had the strength to lift a blanket.

Although Hughes was not present at the time of the assault, prosecutors argued that he was equally guilty of the crime for “encouraging” violence against his own son as well as subjecting him to physical violence himself.

According to the investigation exposed to the jury, Hughes allegedly made a series of threats to the boy, including putting him “seven feet under the ground”. In a text message to Tustin, he writes: “get it over with.”

Arthur reportedly told other family members, his doctor, and at school that his “father was going to kill him” and, on one occasion, he said to his father: “I’m in danger with you, father.”

In court, the couple was described by prosecutors as “totally cruel, irrational and ruthless”.

“I think they are cold, calculating and systematic torturers and they acted against a helpless boy. They are perverse, evil. There are no words to describe them, especially (someone who does this with) their own child,” said the maternal grandmother of Arthur, Madeleine Halcrow, after the verdict was announced.

West Midlands Police Investigator Laura Harrison said it was unclear why Tustin and Hughes caused so much damage and suffering to Arthur or why they installed a security camera inside their home – the images were fundamental to show the abuse routine.

According to her, the boy did not have a place in the house that he could “call his own”.

“The officers found his comforter tucked away in a closet under the stairs because he was required to sleep on the living room floor every night.”

Tustin pleaded guilty to two of the child cruelty charges – bullying and assault – but denied a third, that he had intoxicated Arthur by putting too much salt in what the boy ate and drank.

Hughes was convicted of the crimes of intimidation and assault, but found not guilty of charges of depriving his son of food and poisoning him with salt.