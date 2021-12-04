Torture and death of 6-year-old boy by father and stepmother shock Britons and spark debate over protective services

British Thomas Hughes and Emma Tustin were convicted by a jury this Thursday (2/12) for the death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in June 2020.

The case caused a stir in the UK. According to investigations, Arthur suffered a routine of abuse from his father and stepmother. He was constantly subjected to physical violence, deprived of water and food, and kept isolated at home. The boy was killed while in the care of Tustin, who reportedly intoxicated him with salt and hit his head on a hard surface.

Two months earlier, the social protection service even visited the property where the family lived, in the town of Solihull, in central England, but concluded at the time that there was no evidence of ill-treatment – a fact that led to an argument on the failures of child protection services in the country.

The couple were tried by a jury in Coventry Crown Court. Tustin was convicted of murder and Hughes of manslaughter (with no intention of killing). Both were found guilty on charges of cruelty to children under British criminal law.

