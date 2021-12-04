Toyota Corolla Cross arrives much more complete in the European market

2021-12-04

The Toyota Corolla Cross arrived on the European market with a more generous package of equipment and versions than the one offered here.

The crossover made on the TNGA platform (GA-C), the model is still priceless, which should only be revealed next year.

With 4,460 m long, 1,825 m wide, 1,620 m high and 2,640 m between axles, the European Corolla Cross is similar in appearance to the others, with the exception of the new full LED headlamps, different from the Brazilian one.

Behind, the lanterns are also a little different. However, it is within that the biggest differences are presented, one of them being the cluster.

Instead of analogue-digital, the European Corolla Cross now has a 12.3-inch digital display. In addition, the Toyota Play multimedia features 10.5 inches.

The device has new hardware and software, with Apple CarPlay wireless and Android Auto wired connectivity, in addition to the Toyota Smart Connect package.

Using an app, MyT App’s connected services include driving analytics, car location and even remote control features.

In safety, the European Toyota Corolla Cross also delivers an emergency stop, traffic signal detector, blind spot alert with trajectory correction and lane departure, lane invasion alert and adaptive cruise control.

The Corolla Cross also has 360-degree monitoring, automatic parking and a central airbag to prevent collision between front occupants.

In addition, there is an OTA (Over-The-Air) upgrade, as well as a choice of leather seats and panoramic sunroof, among others.

In mechanics, the European Corolla Cross features hybrid propulsion with a 2.0 Dynamic Force engine and an updated CVT transaxle transmission, as well as a four-wheel drive option with a 41.5 horsepower rear electric motor.

Called i-AWD, the system features permanent traction and torque variation. The hybrid set, on the other hand, reaches 197 horsepower and allows for going from 0 to 100 km/h, also having a lithium battery in place of the nickel-metal hydride cells.

