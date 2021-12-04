Treasury Direct: interest rates deepen declines; inflation bond returns retreat to below 5% per annum

(Getty Images)

The eyes of investors this Friday (3) are paying attention to industrial production data in October, which came in well below what was expected by the market.

The numbers reinforce the idea that economic activity should continue to weaken – impacted by problems in the production chains, in addition to the advance of inflation, higher interest rates and high unemployment.

With data that show that the Brazilian economy is stagnant and the perception that there are less fiscal risks on the table, with the approval of the Precatório PEC in two rounds in the Senate, the public bond market traded at the Tesouro Direto operates with a drop in rates this Friday afternoon (3).

Another factor weighing on the session is the data from the American Employment Report, known as payroll, which also came below expectations.

Within the Treasury Direct, in the second update of the afternoon, the fixed rate paper maturing in 2024 offered a return of 11.06% per annum, well below the 11.25% seen at the beginning of the day and the 11.42% registered in the session previous. At the same time, the Prefixed Treasury 2031 offered interest of 11.01%, against 11.20% per annum at the beginning of this Friday. A day earlier, however, the rates were 11.30% per year.

After reaching a difference of 51 basis points at the peak of the stress with the dribble to the spending ceiling, the distance between the return offered by the 2024 Prefix and 2031 dropped to just 5 basis points (0.05 percentage point) during the evening.

There was also a decline in interest paid on inflation-linked securities. The IPCA + 2026 Treasury, for example, dropped from 5.05% to 4.91% in the afternoon update, which also represents a drop compared to the 4.97% of the previous day.

Likewise, the Treasury IPCA+ 2055, with semiannual interest payments, offered a real return of 5.22%, below the 5.29% of the previous day.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Friday afternoon (3):

Industrial production and revision of projections

Within the economic agenda, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported today that industrial production in October dropped by 0.6% compared to the previous month. This was the fifth consecutive negative result, accumulating a loss of 3.7% in that period.

In comparison with October 2020, in the series without seasonal adjustment, the drop was 7.8%. In September, the indicator dropped by 0.4% compared to August. In the accumulated result for the year, the industry has risen by 5.7% and, in 12 months, also by 5.7%.

The data came worse than expected by the financial market. The expectation of analysts heard by Refinitive was a slight increase of 0.6% in the monthly comparison, and a decrease of 5% in the annual comparison.

In a report, XP analysts pointed out that the industry data released today was a negative surprise, as the house predicted a 0.8% increase month-on-month.

Despite this, experts at the house said, the expectation for 2022 is that there will be a gradual reduction in supply chain disruptions. As a result, total industrial production should increase around 0.5% next year, after having dropped 4.5% in 2020 and recovered 4.3% in 2021, they said.

Amid strong inflationary pressure and economic slowdown, XP also cut its growth projections for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, from 5% to 4.5%. For 2022, the house reduced its GDP expansion projection from 0.8% to 0%, due to the lower statistical load this year.

The more challenging scenario also led Itaú BBA to reduce, in November, its estimates for the growth of Brazilian economic activity. The bank cut its GDP estimates this year from 5.0% to 4.7%, and maintained a forecast of a 0.5% contraction in activity in 2022, due to the drop in demand as a response to a greater rise in interest rates.

PEC of Precatório, Auxílio Brasil and Moro

On the political scene, the Senate approved yesterday (2) the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório in two rounds. The measure opens up a fiscal space of BRL 106.1 billion in 2022 and allows for the implementation of Auxílio Brasil in the amount of BRL 400, starting this month.

The PEC will still have to go through a new vote in two rounds in the Chamber, which should take a position on the changes made in the Senate.

To implement Auxílio Brasil, the Senate also approved yesterday (2) the provisional measure necessary to create the new government income transfer program. The MP, which follows the presidential sanction, needed to have its processing completed by the National Congress by the 7th, or it would lose its validity.

Another theme that gains even more weight within the political scene involves discussions around the third way. Political analysts increasingly see former judge Sérgio Moro (Podemos) as the name with the greatest potential to lead an alternative movement to the dispute between President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The 30th edition of Power Barometer, initiative of the InfoMoney which compiles monthly the assessments and expectations of political risk analysis consultants and independent analysts on issues highlighted in national policy, shows that this perception is shared by more than half (54%) of the experts consulted.

Another 38% believe that none of the options so far will be able to occupy the space of leader of the “third way”. For 8%, however, the winds may blow in favor of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Federal Senate.

payroll and american senate

In the external scene, investors reperceed the release of the Employment Report (payroll) of the United States this Friday. According to the Department of Labor, the country created 210,000 jobs in October.

The data came below expectations. The median of the survey by Refinitiv with economists projected the creation of 550,000 jobs outside the agricultural sector last month, compared to the creation of 531,000 jobs in October.

Economists had expected a surge in hiring as demand for goods and services increased. The shortage of workers, however, remains a challenge in the United States.

The unemployment rate, in turn, remained stable at 4.6%. Projections were at 4.5%.

Attention is also given to the approval of the bill by the Senate that will finance the American government until mid-February, avoiding the risk of paralysis of the American public machine.

The 69-to-28 vote kept government funding at current levels through Feb. 18 and gave Democratic President Joe Biden plenty of time to sign the measure before the grant runs out at midnight today (3).

