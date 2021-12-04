TV Show Snake Hunter Almost Loses His Leg After Highway Accident – Monet

+



Dusty Crum is hospitalized after suffering an accident on a Florida highway (Photo: pythonwildman.com / publicity)

Dusty Crum, made famous by the ‘Pyton Hunters’ show, was in a car accident that nearly caused him to lose his right leg.

The accident was reported by TMZ, who also shared a record of the American’s injuries. Crum explained to the website that he was driving a truck along a Florida road in November when one of the tires blew, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

know more

Dusty Crum, star of the program Hunters of Pythons (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

Crum flipped three times down the highway. In the disaster, his leg was thrown out of the window beside him, and was crushed under the weight of the truck.

“Python Hunter” then managed to pull the member back and tourniquet his shirt to stop the bleeding before the paramedics arrived and took him by helicopter to a hospital in Fort Meyers.

Fortunately, after undergoing five different surgeries, Crum was able to keep his leg. In the next few days, he must be transferred to a clinic, where he will continue his recovery.

know more

Dusty Crum, star of the program Hunters of Pythons (Photo: Reproduction)

Without medical insurance, the American will have to shell out thousands of dollars to cover the hospital bills – so a friend of his started a crowdfunding campaign to help him with the expenses. So far, US$ 16 thousand (R$ 90.4 thousand) of the target of US$ 20 thousand (R$ 113 thousand) have been collected.

Despite this, Crum pointed out that he was grateful to have survived.

‘Python Hunters’, Dusty Crum and his team seek to restore the balance of wildlife in Florida’s Everglades National Park region, where there is an excess of snakes disrupting the food chain.

See an excerpt of the program below: