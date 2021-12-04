Twitter’s new CEO fires social media’s engineering and design directors in his 1st week in office

The new CEO of twitter, Parag Agrawal, arrived promoting a major reorganization in the internal structure of the bird’s social network. The executive carried out a series of dismissals of people who occupied important positions in the company.
According to website information Engadget, names such as head of engineering Michael Montano and head of design Dantley Davis are among those fired by Agrawal in his first week in charge.
The social network stated that the layoffs are part of the new boss’s vision for the future of the company and did not give further details about the process. Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO, announced his departure from office on Monday (29).
“Parag is focused on operational excellence and configuring Twitter to achieve its goals; these changes were made with that in mind,” a company spokesperson told the Engadget website.
According to an internal e-mail obtained by The Washington Post, the reshuffle appears to affect the consumer, revenue, and core technology divisions as well., which will be directed by Kayvon Beykpour, Bruce Falck and Nick Caldwell, respectively.
“We can move faster and execute better. We will focus on the same goals, the same metrics and the same work. We believe that Parag can help us make decisions faster,” commented another employee.
