Uber will start accepting runs requested by WhatsApp

O Uber it’s the Whatsapp announced on Thursday, 02, a partnership that allows users to book trips through the messaging platform. WhatsApp users will be able to book trips on Uber using the newly launched WhatsApp Chatbot for Uber. Companies will make Chatbot functional in the next year.

The company will first implement the taxi booking service via Whstapp in India. This is the first global initiative on the Uber platform. In the statement, the company said that drivers will no longer need to download or use the Uber app with this integration.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to take an Uber trip. We are excited about this global integration with Uber and look forward to implementing it in multiple locations,” said Nandini Maheshwari, Senior Director of Business Development, Uber APAC, as quoted by IANS.

How will it work

WhatsApp users can book trips using any of three methods: scan the QR code, click the direct link, or click the Uber business account number.

Then users will add where they are and where they are going.

In the next step, users will see the driver’s fare and expected arrival time. Passengers will also receive other information, such as the driver’s name and license plate. Passengers will be allowed to anonymously track the car.

In addition, WhatsApp users will also have an ’emergency’ button that can be clicked in case of an emergency while traveling. Once the passenger clicks the emergency button, a representative from the customer support team will contact the passenger.

The newly launched feature can be used by both new and old Uber users. The hitchhiking company stressed that nothing will change for its partner drivers. This means they will continue to work as they have been working until now.

It is speculated that the service may arrive in Brazil in 2022.