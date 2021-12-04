UFC: José Aldo and Rob Font hit weight, face a calm face and confirm their fight | combat

At the time of the long-awaited confrontation between the athletes, José Aldo and Rob Font adopted the atmosphere of cordiality, keeping their distance and acting with respect. They greeted each other before and after coming face to face.

José Aldo’s long-time companion at the Nova União gym in Rio de Janeiro, Léo Santos (70.7kg) showed his usual calm in front of the fast-paced Clay Guida (70.3kg). The TUF Brasil 2 champion was standing in front of his opponent, who kept moving, wrapped in the United States flag.

The only casualty this Friday was the fight between Jared Vanderaa and Azamat Murzakanov. Although both hit the weight, the organization’s medical team did not release Vanderaa for combat, forcing the company to cancel the clash.

O Combat broadcasts UFC Font x Aldo live and exclusively next Saturday, starting at 8:45 pm (Brasilia time). O SportTV 3 it’s the Combat.com transmit the “Warming Combat” and the first two fights live; the site follows the entire tournament in Real Time. Check out this Saturday’s updated UFC card:

Check the weights of all athletes: MAIN CARD

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): José Aldo (61.7kg) x Rob Font (60.7kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Brad Riddell (70.5kg) x Rafael Fiziev (70.5kg)

Light Heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Jimmy Crute (93.2kg) x Jamahal Hill (92.9kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Clay Guida (70.3kg) x Leonardo Santos (70.7kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Brendan Allen (84.1kg) x Chris Curtis (83.9kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Alex Morono (77.3kg) x Mickey Gall (77.3kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Maki Pitolo (83.6kg) x Dusko Todorovic (84.1kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Manel Kape (56.9kg) x Zhalgas Zhumagulov (56.9kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Bryan Barberena (77.3kg) x Darian Weeks (77.1kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Jake Matthews (77.1kg) x Jeremiah Wells (77.3kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.6kg): Cheyanne Vlismas (52.3kg) x Mallory Martin (52.1kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Alonzo Menifield (93.2kg) x William Knight (93.4kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Claudio Puelles (70.3kg) x Chris Gruetzemacher (70.7kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Louis Smolka (61.4kg) x Vince Morales (61.4kg)