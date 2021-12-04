UFC: “New” José Aldo in search of third victory at bantamweight against Rob Font | combat

José Aldo will do the UFC main event tonight, in Las Vegas, against Rob Font. The fight, valid for the bantamweight division, will be the Brazilian’s fourth in this category, where he adds two wins and two defeats, but he has been packed and is increasingly adapted to the new weight. In the same event, Leonardo Santos will face veteran Clay Guida in a long-awaited dispute for the lightweight division.

In search of the third straight win

Former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo decided to drop in weight after being defeated by Alexander Volkanovski and venturing into the bantamweight division. But the beginning was not easy. The Brazilian was overtaken by Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan, in a fight that was worth the division’s belt. However, the manauara fighter was not champion for so many years by chance. More adapted – and motivated – fighting under 61kg, Aldo amended two straight victories, over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz, and now he’s looking for his third consecutive win, a sequence that hasn’t happened since 2014.

– I think that today I feel much more used to this category. My weight also stabilized, my body too, so it always responds in the best way, the way we programmed it. Today I feel adapted, so I arrived here this last week, which for us fighters is very difficult, and I feel very calm. Nowadays I feel very good in this category – said the fighter, fifth in the roosters ranking, to Combat.

Rob Font is living his best phase in the UFC. The American is fourth in the rankings and is coming off four straight victories, including the most recent one over former champion Cody Garbrandt in May. A sequel that filled Font with confidence.

– I believe I’m at the best moment of my UFC career. They are giving me this opportunity to show my work, I will capitalize on that. They gave me the main event. I am prepared physically and mentally, I am prepared. The most important thing is to have your hand raised at the end of the fight, but I hope and believe that I’ll end the fight in the third round – the fighter told Combat.

Leo Santos faces veteran

Besides José Aldo, only one more Brazilian will be in action at the event. Training partner of the former champion at Nova União, Leo Santos will face the experienced Clay Guida, in a duel that excited the Brazilian fighter.

– That’s what we’re always looking for: fight in the UFC, catch the renowned ones, the guys who’ve been around longer than you and get a victory. I think it’s one of the most important fights of my career and one that made me happier to be able to fight. Clay Guida for me is a very important fight, as he is sharing the octagon with a UFC legend, a Hall of Fame – Santos said in an interview with Combat.

UFC Font x Aldo Service

O Combat broadcasts “UFC Font x Aldo” live and exclusively this Saturday from 8:45 pm (Brasilia time). At the same time, SportTV 3 and Combat.com display the “Warming Combat” and the first two fights; the site follows the event in Real Time.

UFC Font x Aldo

December 4, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (0am, Brasília time):

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. José Aldo

Lightweight: Brad Riddell v Rafael Fiziev

Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Lightweight: Clay Guida x Leonardo Santos

Middleweight: Brendan Allen v Chris Curtis

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall

PRELIMINARY CARD (9:00 pm, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Maki Pitolo x Dusko Todorovic

Flyweight: Manel Kape x Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs Darian Weeks

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

Strawweight: Cheyanne Vlismas x Mallory Martin

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield v William Knight

Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs Chris Gruetzemacher

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales