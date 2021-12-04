Ukraine considers that there may be a Russian invasion at the end of January; US general says he is worried | World

The Russians have deployed more than 94,000 troops near the Ukrainian borders and could prepare an invasion at the end of January, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday (3). According to him, the country would be ready for a counterattack.

The Russian government, meanwhile, dismisses insinuations that it is preparing an attack on its southern border and defends its right to mobilize soldiers in its own territory as it sees fit.

Ukraine is prepared for military escalation with Russia, says president

Ukraine’s will to take back Crimea is a right-wing threat to Russia, says Russian government

1 of 1 Russian military men dressed in historic uniforms rehearse for a parade on Moscow’s Red Square in 2019 — Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP Russian military men dressed in historic uniforms rehearse for a parade on Moscow’s Red Square in 2019 — Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP

Russia already annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and later supported rebels facing Ukrainian government forces in the east of the country. Ukraine says the conflict has killed 14,000 people and is still ongoing.

Experts warn that an unpunished Russian invasion could be destabilizing, creating a ripple effect far beyond Ukraine.

Since November, the government of Ukraine has warned of a reinforcement of Russian troops on the border and the possibility of an invasion.

For Ukrainians, end of January will be the time of tension

“Our secret services analyze all scenarios, even the worst, and they note that there is a possibility of a massive escalation by Russia. The most likely time is late January,” said Reznikov, the Ukrainian Defense Minister .

Ukraine has plans to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance. The Ukrainians do not want their country’s entry into NATO to be barred as a way of trying to calm diplomatic conflicts with Russia.

Dmytro Kouleba, the country’s foreign minister, urged the United States and its allies to refuse demands made by the Russian government to ease tensions on the Ukrainian border. “I reject the idea that we must give any guarantee to Russia. I insist: it is Russia that must guarantee that it will not continue its aggression against any country,” he said.

For the US, there is cause for concern

The US is detecting enough indicators and warnings about Russian military activities near Ukraine to trigger “a lot of concern” and Russian rhetoric sounds increasingly strident, the top US military official said late on Thursday.

Mark Milley, army general and head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not want to speculate on the types of options the US might consider in the event of a Russian invasion, but he emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s sovereignty to his country and to the Organization of North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) in some of its more detailed comments on the crisis.

“There are considerable national security interests of the United States and NATO member states at stake here if there is a militarily overt act of aggressive Russian action in a nation state that has been independent since 1991,” Milley said during a flight from Seoul to Washington.

There was a meeting between the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergueï Lavrov, and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Blinken said there was concern about “evidence” that Russia had plans to launch “aggressive actions against Ukraine”. He also warned on Thursday that if Russia pursued confrontation, it would suffer “serious consequences” after threatening Russia with sanctions on Wednesday.

Blinken, however, said he was willing to “facilitate” the implementation of the Minsk accords, signed after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, aimed at resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists. However, they were never fully applied.

After listing the clauses of the agreements claiming that Moscow did not respect them, the US secretary of state added that “the best way to prevent a crisis is through diplomacy”. In his speech, Blinken also urged Russia to withdraw troops, which Westerners say are deployed on the Ukrainian border.

Lavrov, however, accused NATO of “bringing its military infrastructure closer to Russian borders”. The Russian minister also opposed an eventual expansion of the Atlantic Alliance to the east, which would include Ukraine, but said he was open to dialogue.