‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Tulio discovers Renato’s ‘double’ | come around

Suspicious that his brother-in-law is hiding some secret, the businessman gets a witness to unmask yet another lie by Barbara's husband (Alinne Moraes).
In this Saturday's chapter, Tulio meets, by chance, a person from the past of Ravi's friend (Juan Paiva) and sets up a meeting of the trio.
During a Redentor meeting, Tulio will summon Anchieta, the representative of a third party that will provide services for the company in Santiago (José de Abreu).
Christian will be shocked to note that this representative is his ex-boss, the one in the airport valet service.
Anchieta fires Christian
Christian will make an excuse and disappear.
But your ex-boss will see a photo of Renato in the meeting room:
“Uh, funny… Isn’t this Christian here? If not, it’s the same. Identical to a guy who worked in the parking lot with me.”
Tulio will wind up and discover that, in addition to being a valet, this lookalike of Renato is from Goiânia.
Confident that Christian/Renato ran away from Anchieta, Tulio will arrange a meeting for the trio, but will not reveal his surprise to his brother-in-law.
“I’ll arrange for the two of them to meet again. Put him in front of Anchieta in a way that he can’t run away”, will architect the businessman.
Without knowing the trap, Barbara's husband will accept the meeting.
What will he do when he runs into his ex-boss?
04 Ten
Saturday
Christian/Renato is determined to unmask Túlio. Josias tells Lara that he saw Christian’s brother in the airport parking lot, thinking he was his former co-worker. Cecilia is shocked to learn from Felipe that he and Rebeca kissed. Mercedes tells Christian/Renato that Santiago suffered a heart attack, and Barbara accuses Erica. Barbara is intrigued to learn that Janine will no longer be able to attend the writing course. Christian/Renato invents an excuse to leave the Redentor meeting, when he finds out that Anchieta would participate in the meeting. Túlio waits for Renato/Christian in a restaurant, accompanied by Anchieta. Barbara loses her cell phone on the way to Janine’s house and is helped by Lara.
