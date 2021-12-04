Unico, in digital biometrics, buys SkillHub and debuts in the education segment – Link

The startup Single, who became another Brazilian unicorn in August, moved into the education sector. Best known for its digital identity and biometrics system, the company acquired SkillHub, an education benefits startup. The company’s idea is to use its corporate client base, around 2 million employees from 400 different companies, to sell courses from SkillHub partner institutions.

This is the company’s third acquisition in the year it became a unicorn. This happened when the startup announced the contribution of R$ 625 million from the Japanese SoftBank fund and the money was used for unico to diversify its operating segments. Before SkillHub, the company had acquired ViaNuvem, a company specialized in digital biometrics for the vehicle purchase and sale market, and CredDefense, which also operates in the segment, but more focused on the vehicle rental segment.

“After we became a unicorn, we realized that we needed to get into different sectors than what we were doing. unico’s main focus is to simplify the relationship between companies and employees in any sector, using the digital identity as the main pillar”, says Diego Martins, president of Unico, which was founded in 2007 and before which it had the name of Acesso Digital.

Diego Martins, president of startup Unico

SkillHub, therefore, is a company that deviates from the standard of companies that operate in the segment. The idea is to access the billionaire corporate education market. SkillHub’s differential is to create a kind of marketplace for the employees of the companies they serve. The company, which has 12 employees, already serves more than 7,000 people, offers a kind of “education benefit”.

It is a kind of voucher that the company can give to employees so that they can choose one of the distance courses available at institutions such as Fundação Getulio Vargas, Saint Paul, Digital House and Cambly Language School. Founded by André Felix and João Bizzarri, who previously worked as a LinkedIn executive, SkillHub bets that the voucher brings more autonomy to employees, which helps to increase talent retention.

“There is the problem that people end up taking courses that managers want, not necessarily their preference, which ends up not being efficient”, says Bizzarri.

The contact between unico and SkillHub, in fact, happened because the company used edtech’s services. Martins, then, saw the startup’s growth potential and sees that there is a space for this business to even become the company’s main business in the future.

“Our first business wasn’t even digital biometrics, which ended up becoming our main business after an acquisition. We want to be like Facebook, which bought Instagram and made it more valuable than even itself”, says Martins.

With the merger, unico’s goal for SkillHub is to turn five years in one. That’s because SkillHub’s previous goal was to reach 700,000 employees by 2026. Now, accessing unico’s user base, the order is to reach that number by the end of 2022.