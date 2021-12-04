Unimed-Rio promotes unprecedented drone show in the city | SEGS

On the night of December 4th, the skies of Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas will receive a drone show in celebration of Unimed-Rio’s 50th anniversary. The action is unprecedented in the city and will celebrate the samba, the beach and the bohemia, unmistakable symbols of the Cariocas. The show is free and takes place at 8 pm near Corte do Cantagalo.

On the occasion, 80 drones will draw images that are icons of the Rio de Janeiro capital in a presentation that should last about 10 minutes. According to the organization, the best spot to watch the show will be near the paddleboat deck.

“We wanted to give the city something new and unforgettable. The idea is to celebrate our anniversary by celebrating Rio de Janeiro”, says Mauro Madruga, Superintendent of Unimed-Rio. According to him, one of the inspirations for holding the event was the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, in which a show of the same style delighted spectators.

“Unimed-Rio turns 50 on December 8. The company is one of Cariocas’ favorites, and the Hospital Unimed-Rio, a reference for the operator, is one of the most remembered in the city. In this half century of operations, Unimed -Rio has been reinventing itself to continue offering the quality care that has become its greatest brand. These are reasons that do not let the date go unnoticed”, emphasizes Mauro.

Unimed-Rio anniversary with drone show

Date: December 4th (Saturday)

Time: 20h

Location: Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas (best view at Pedalinhos Pier)

Duration: 10 minutes

Free

About Unimed-Rio

With 50 years old, Unimed-Rio is part of the largest private health system in Latin America, with about 5 thousand cooperating doctors and a portfolio of more than 800 thousand clients under its assistance. With a 15.3% market share, the cooperative leads the market in the city of Rio de Janeiro and is among the three health plan brands preferred by cariocas, according to the newspaper O Globo. It is the 7th best company to work for in the state of Rio, according to Great Place to Work. More information can be found on the website.