Unimed São Carlos opens Unit II Hospital

On the morning of December 4th, Unimed São Carlos inaugurated the Hospital Unimed São Carlos -Unit II, in the building where the former Health House operated, in Vila Nery. The Hospital is a reference in the region, offering an advanced healthcare complex, covering an area of ​​more than 6 thousand m². In the first weeks, the Hospital will be open for visitation by Unimed São Carlos partner companies, equipment testing and on-site training. Then the full activation will be done.

In this first phase, general reforms were carried out (floors, tiles, ceilings and painting), exchange of electrical and hydraulic installations, medicinal gases, air conditioning, exhaust, concrete structures and total replacement of the roof. In the first stage inaugurated, the Infant and Obstetric Emergency Care, Complete Maternity, Surgical Center, Pediatric and Neonatal ICUs will be available. In addition, the Hospital will also have an advanced Diagnostic Imaging Center.

For the president of Unimed São Carlos, physician Daniel Canedo, the inauguration of this phase of Hospital II is the realization of a dream. “Today is a very happy day. We are planning, very carefully, this special moment, for São Carlos, the entire region and, of course, for Unimed São Carlos. The inauguration is the first step towards the beginning of a hard work, to bring our customers a state-of-the-art structure, a beautiful, comfortable building, with high-tech service. Without a doubt, a milestone for our city”, celebrates the president.

The vice president of Unimed São Carlos, physician Ivan Linjardi, comments on how much this achievement adds to the health of the entire region: “We went through very difficult months, given the Covid-19 pandemic, which made us value even more the health and quality service to our customers. Being able to inaugurate our second hospital unit today is even more exciting, considering all the care we have had, and we have, by taking cutting-edge services, to attend with care, with humanity, to everyone who passes through Unimed. We hope to offer more and more quality and we are always working to increase the development of São Carlos and the entire region”.

