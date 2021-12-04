US Attorney Charges Parents with Negligent Killer in Michigan School Massacre; gun was purchased on Black Friday | World

James and Jennifer Crumbley will answer for allowing the gun, purchased on Black Friday, to be found by the boy. They will also answer for not take the young person out of school when the institution’s directors asked for it., just hours before the mass murder.
Shooting leaves 3 students dead at Michigan high school
Also according to the prosecution, the couple neglected to do nothing when they saw the message “blood everywhere” drawn on the boy’s chair.
“I hope parents and everyone else has the humanity to act and stop a potential tragedy,” said prosecutor Karen McDonald.
MAP – Shots in Oxford, Michigan — Photo: g1
In an episode reported by investigators, teachers caught the teenager with ammunition at school on the eve of the massacre. The mother then sent the following message: “LOL (laughs). I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”
The assassin, identified as Ethan Crumbley, will face murder, terrorism and other crimes.
Oxford High School Massacre
Young people participate in vigil after shooting at school in Oxford, Michigan (USA), this Tuesday (30) — Photo: Paul Sancya/AP Photo
The perpetrator came out of the bathroom on Tuesday afternoon (30) and began shooting at random at Oxford High School, where he studied. Four teenagers died and eight people were injured, including a teacher.
The shooting victims are:
- Tate Myre, 16 years old
- Hana St. Juliana, 14 years old
- Madisyn Baldwin, 17 years old
- Justin Shilling, 17 years old
Oxford High School, a school in Michigan, USA, where a student opened fire and killed 3 on Tuesday (20) — Photo: Paul Sancya/AP Photo
President Joe Biden was notified of the shooting by national security authorities and said:
“My heart goes out to families who go through the unimaginable pain of losing a loved one.”
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also lamented the crime.
“As fellow countrymen, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence,” he said.