Vagner Mancini predicts ‘war’ climate in a duel between Corinthians and Grmio on Sunday

Corinthians and Grêmio face off for the penultimate round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship next Sunday. For the ex-Corinthian coach and current coach of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, the duel, which takes place at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, can be compared to a war.

The climate of tension is due to the situation experienced by the opponent. After beating São Paulo last Thursday, Grêmio needs a victory against Timão to stay alive in the fight against relegation. On the white side, Corinthians needs to win to confirm their presence in the G4 and “revenge” the club’s relegation in 2007, whose opponent was important.

“We go there to duel. Gaucho football has a lot of that and I want to use it. Players who are not from here have to incorporate that. Sunday will be a war. and we go to war“, said Vagner Mancini in press conference after the victory against São Paulo, last Thursday.

“We ended the game with the certainty that Grêmio can fight until the end. If the game with Corinthians is going to be plastically beautiful or ugly, I don’t care. I want to win. Today, we are no longer focused on individual performance. I know that collective performance generates organization. But on Sunday, I prefer the team to have a favorable performance, with the victory, regardless of the performance, tactical scheme“, completed the coach.

Corinthians is currently fourth in the table, with 56 points from 36 rounds of competition. The opponent has 39 points and occupies the 18th place, ahead of Sport and Chapecoense, already relegated.

