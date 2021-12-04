VALORANT Champions 2021: Keyd players comment on punishment: “Something undeniable”

Vivo Keyd players commented on the punishment imposed by Riot Games on the team, which lost its debut victory against Acend in VALORANT Champions 2021, for using a bug in Cypher’s camera. JhoW, who broke the rule, said the decision was indisputable.

“The decision has already been taken and it is indisputable. I apologize for the hesitation, it really wasn’t the intention and we would win the series even with the camera in our pocket, but rules are rules and our plan to win every confrontation hasn’t changed yet. Let’s race one game at a time,” wrote JhoW.

mwzera also commented on the punishment. “The sad thing is to know that it was never the nature of bugging the map or wanting to have an advantage, we don’t need that to win, and it was even in the 9×4 round echo if we were warned in the middle of the game OBVIOUS that we wouldn’t do it, but the rule it’s a rule, anyway, let’s not let it go, believe me, family!”.

heat said he was extremely upset and regretted not being able to talk to Acend before the final decision.

Foreign player comments

Asuna, a 100 Thieves player, said this “is the worst rule enforcement I’ve ever seen.”

POACH, captain of Built By Gamers, believes that Keyd should be punished, but the use of the camera was not the reason why the Brazilians won the match. “The game should be played again, no way should it guarantee the points [para a Acend] based on how many rounds the camera was used,” he wrote.