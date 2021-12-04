VALORANT Champions 2021: Riot punishes Keyd and Brazilians lose victory

Riot Games punished Vivo Keyd for using a Cypher camera in an illegal location. Thus, the Brazilians lost the victory in the decisive map of the confrontation with Acend, carried out by the first round of group A of VALORANT Champions 2021.

According to Riot, the camera was used in six rounds. Thus, the points won by the Brazilians in these rounds were passed to Acend – which totals 12×9 for the EMEA team. However, Riot also took into account the “economic impact of the lost six rounds on the map”, and added the 13th point for Acend.

Therefore, Acend wins the map by 13×9 over Keyd and becomes the team that comes out victorious in the series. The punishment was announced this Friday (3).

Riot explained why using the camera is an exploit and why the game was not interrupted.

“The camera’s location allows the Cypher player to see through the back of a small map texture that is intended to block the player’s view. From an opposite perspective on the other side of the map texture, the texture is solid and blocks Cypher’s camera view,” writes the developer.

“Championship Officials will only stop a match if an exploit is clear and obvious, or reported by a participating team. The camera exploit’s one-sided view is a small part of the camera’s perspective, and was not immediately obvious when watching the player move the camera during the match. Furthermore, Acend did not report the exploit,” he continues.

Riot also says that Vivo Keyd could have questioned whether or not the use of the camera was prohibited.

“The Cypher camera employed by JhoW includes a one-sided view on the back of the map texture that should have been understood by JhoW as unintended. If the player or team is unsure whether or not the camera’s location has been considered an exploit, VALORANT’s Global Competition Policy explains that the team has the opportunity to contact the referee to determine if the use of Cypher’s camera has been considered. exploit. Vivo Keyd did not contact the Championship Officials before using Cypher’s camera exploit”.

With the change in the result and now the defeat, Vivo Keyd falls to the knockout match of group A. The Brazilians will face the X10 Crit next Monday (6) and whoever loses will be eliminated.