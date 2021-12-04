VALORANT Champions: Keyd may have punishment reversed by Riot

On Friday night (4), a decision by Riot reverberated throughout the community of Valorant. After affirming and showing that the player JhoW, of Vivo Keyd, used an unauthorized “bug” from a map in the VALORANT Champions, the company reversed the result of six rounds, which consequently gave the victory to the Acend team in the map and series.

Obviously the Brazilian community didn’t like the decision at all and even raised the hashtag “JusticeForKeyd” (Justice by Keyd), even showing the same bug being performed by other players, who so far have not been punished. JoW cited Riot’s decision as “something indisputable”.

This Saturday morning, the developer published another statement saying it will review the punishment against Keyd, including delaying matches for that.

Continue after advertising

After further deliberation, matches in Group A will be delayed to allow additional time to review the penalty against Vivo Keyd. Today’s games will feature Team Vikings vs Gambit and Team Liquid vs Sentinels. The broadcast will start 1 hour later than originally scheduled.

With this, the VALORANT Champions is scheduled to start at noon with the aforementioned series. If Vivo Keyd’s punishment is reversed, the team will play against Team Envy in the upper bracket still this Saturday; if the punishment is upheld, the team will play a knockout series against the X10 Crit on Monday (6).

Check out the full coverage of the VALORANT Champions here in the More Sports.