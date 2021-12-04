Valorant Champions: Vivo Keyd is punished and victory reverts to Acend | Championships

Vivo Keyd was surprised at dawn this Saturday (4) with a punishment in the Valorant Champions. After conquering a great victory in the duel against the Europeans from Acend, VK saw the result take a turnaround. According to Riot Games, player Jonathan “JhoW” Gloria violated Valorant’s Global Competition Policy during the third clash of the best of three games (MD3) series, played on the Breeze map. Jhow would have used a location for the Cypher camera that is considered a exploit.

Riot Games explained that the use of exploit it took place in six rounds during the bout at Breeze, which was won by VK 13–8. As a result, six points were awarded to Acend, plus an additional point due to the economic impact caused. The final score was 13–9 for the European team, which saw them win the series at the end of it all 2–1.

In the morning, Riot Games informed that, after additional discussion, the decision against Vivo Keyd will undergo a review, which will also cause the delay of the Group A games. Brazilian Team Vikings against Gambit and Team Liquid against Sentinels. The broadcast will also start one hour later than scheduled.

JhoW spoke shortly after the incident and initially stated that Riot Games’ decision is indisputable. He also showed confidence by remembering that the plan to win every game didn’t change with the punishment. If the decision remains, Vivo Keyd will face X10 CRIT in an elimination series. If Riot Games back down, the duel will be against Team Envy for a playoff spot.

The Brazilian community in Valorant commented on the case and, in general, considered the punishment as unjust. Because of this, #justiceforkeyd was also launched on Twitter, in which many showed their displeasure with the decision.

In addition to the Valorant community, known Counter-Strike names: Global Offensive (CS:GO), such as Alexandre “Gaules” Borba and Alessandro “Apoka” Marcucci; from the League of Legends (LOL) scenario, such as Felipe “YoDa” Noronha and Filipe “Ranger” Brombilla; and other games have also commented on the matter. Engagement may have been a determining factor for Riot Games to have chosen to review the punishment.