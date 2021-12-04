Variant Ômicron, influenza and other viruses: why Ceará must maintain anti-covid sanitary measures – Metro

The stabilization of Covid-19 cases in Ceará, without worrying increases in the last 2 months, has given tranquility to the population – but caution is needed and strict health measures are needed, as reinforced by Ricristhi Gonçalves, executive secretary for Health Surveillance and Regulation.

In an interview with Northeast Diary, the biologist and manager of the State Department of Health (Sesa) warns that the lack of knowledge about the Ômicron variant and the arrival of the rainy season in Ceará – which brings several respiratory diseases – prevents the population and the State from relaxing.

Subtitle:

Ricristhi Gonçalves, Executive Secretary of Health Surveillance and Regulation of Ceará Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha

How is the Covid scenario in Ceará today? Do we have a significant increase in cases?

We are in a confirmed case stability scenario that has lasted more than 9 weeks. That’s nice. When we zoom in on each municipality, there are some that are fluctuating by week, but the increase or decrease has not been maintained.

These fluctuations are expected, because it can happen to have viral circulation in small pockets of susceptible, such as people who are on just one dose and end up getting sick. We are not seeing large increases in the number of cases across Ceará.

Does any region or city in the interior have a tendency for Covid to advance?

In some regions, counties are doing more testing so they can detect more individuals with Covid. And that’s what we’ve been asking all municipalities to do: to expand testing, we have enough tests for that.

Today, the North and Cariri regions have an increase in positivity, but also because of the increase in testing. We need to understand where viral circulation is taking place, so that we can take immediate action. It is necessary for the person with symptoms to look for a place to take a sample and check whether those symptoms are Covid or not.

At the moment, when we have 89% of Ceará vaccinated with 1 dose and 78% with two or a single dose, what is the biggest concern of the State?

Our concern remains with Covid-19 as a new variant has been detected. This is an alert that we need to pass on to all municipalities: there is still a risk of having an increase in cases, as we do not know enough about this variant.

Another concern is that, in Ceará, we have the seasonality of respiratory viruses. When the first rains begin, cases of flu-like illnesses begin, such as the flu, caused by influenza; the respiratory syncytial virus; and parainfluenza.

During this period, in addition to Covid, we are very concerned about influenza. Over the years, there has been an increase in cases as soon as the rains begin here in Ceará.

We did not have any confirmed cases of influenza A H1N1 in Ceará in 2021. This we attribute to vaccination and to the measures against Covid, which also contribute to the prevention of other viruses.

We are also concerned about arboviruses, which are endemic and seasonal. At the beginning of the year, with the rains, it is a favorable time for the proliferation of mosquitoes that transmit these diseases.

Regarding the Ômicron variant, how has the State been preparing for its possible epidemiological impacts?

We are now facing a variant that has many more mutations than delta, is an alert from the World Health Organization. It is a variant that requires attention to clusters. In Ceará, the big end-of-year parties are prohibited, and there is a restriction on the audience for those that will happen.

At no time did we retreat from the use of masks in open or closed places, which prevents not only Covid, but other respiratory viruses. Despite having had flexibility in all sectors, we increased protection in these environments, requiring testing and that people were fully vaccinated.

We are going to reinforce testing throughout the state, reinforce the sequencing of samples with Fiocruz and Lacen.

The advance of vaccination was essential for combating the delta variant in Ceará: it entered and did not spread quickly. Today, we have over 75% of the population fully vaccinated. It was one of the measures that protected us the most.

If there is a worsening of Covid cases linked to Ômicron in Ceará, will there be enough beds?

How are you looking for the booster dose? How important is it in the current context?

We have a lot of vaccine available, it is necessary that people look for the 3rd dose, to avoid exposure, especially to the elderly, the immunosuppressed. In fact, we are having a lot of absenteeism regarding the 3rd dose, the municipalities report that.

There is the false feeling that, if you have 2 doses, you can face whatever comes. The vaccine does provide protection, yes, but it decays over the months.

Today, scientists are trying to make modifications to the vaccines that already exist, to give greater protection precisely against different variants. But it is necessary to vaccinate. The doses are available, we have excellent immunizations to reinforce what you have already done. But people insist on missing.

Virologists point to concerns about other respiratory viruses, such as influenza. How to prevent major outbreaks in Ceará? Can the holiday season enhance this?

Immunization and measures already adopted for Covid prevent respiratory viruses. The use of a mask, hand hygiene, are also important. Today, we don’t hear about people who had a bad flu. We didn’t have H1N1 in 2021. Everything was important to avoid these viruses.

It may happen, especially among children. At the slightest sign of high fever, flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath, he has to go immediately to a health unit to be managed.

What free Covid-19 Testing Centers are still available to the public?

Tests are still available to the population in health facilities, in UPAs (for those who have more severe symptoms); at the bus station, at the airport and at the Testing Centers at the RioMar Fortaleza mall, at Excelsior (Praça do Ferreira) and at the Hospital Geral de Fortaleza (HGF). We can only understand if the virus is circulating if testing is done.

Now, with the news from Ômicron, we’ve seen an increase in demand for testing. If you have the slightest flu-like symptom, a sore throat, get tested because it could be Covid. Even if it’s already vaccinated, it will be lighter, but you can have it.