Verstappen leads TL3 and Hamilton suffers on soft tires in Arabia

Free practice 3 of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​at the end of this Saturday (4) afternoon in Jeddah, showed a completely different picture from Friday’s work on the newest urban circuit in F1. Max Verstappen reversed Mercedes’ dominance, remaining in the session and setting a best time of 1:28s100, made with soft tyres. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, was the one who struggled to find the best performance on the red compounds and measured his fastest lap on the hard tires. The seven-time champion was 0s214 slower than his rival in the fight for the title.

Red Bull showed strength not only with its core team, but also with its AlphaTauri subsidiary. Sergio Pérez reached third place on the timesheet, 0s529 slower than Verstappen, and was followed by a surprising Yuki Tsunoda and also Pierre Gasly, who closed the top-5. Only after the other Mercedes, by Valtteri Bottas, finished in sixth.

Charles Leclerc, with the car completely in one piece after the massive crash on Friday, placed Ferrari in seventh and overtook teammate Carlos Sainz. Esteban Ocon, with Alpine, was ninth, while Lando Norris completed the work in tenth place.

Faced with the sunset in Jeddah, Formula 1 accelerated to the third and final free practice before qualifying soon in Saudi Arabia. But they all faced a very different scenario from the definition of the starting grid and the race, which will take place at night.

The cars took to the track little by little. First, Kimi Räikkönen and the Haas duo with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. Then Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel, with the others following the session.

Mercedes sent Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to the track on hard tires. Soon, both cars rose to the top of the timesheet. The Finn scored 1:30s394, while the seven-times champion had to abort his first quick lap attempt due to one of the weekend’s chronic problems on the Saudi track: traffic.

Kimi Räikkönen once again placed first, but accelerated on soft tires on his Alfa Romeo. Seconds later, Hamilton turned in 1min29s605 and took the lead. Bottas then clocked 0.383 slower compared to the owner of car #44.

With medium tyres, Carlos Sainz even placed Ferrari third on the timesheet. Afterwards, Max Verstappen, with the soft ones, couldn’t fit the back so well and went up to fourth. Who did well was ‘Checo’ Pérez, who scored 1min29s511 and took the provisional lead. That, however, until Hamilton scored 1:29s197 and returned to the lead, followed by Bottas. Mercedes came with an irresistible pace even with hard tires.

Sainz came back to second place and had a time 0s097 slower than Hamilton’s, but the seven-time champion fitted another great lap, still with hard tires and a peppered engine, to score 1min28s314 and reinforce his position in the lead. Then Pierre Gasly, in a great weekend with AlphaTauri so far, took second place from Sainz with a time 0s401 slower than Lewis.

Minutes later, it was Verstappen’s turn to move up to second. However, the Dutchman was still on the track on soft tires and was still 0s335 slower than Hamilton. Pérez was fourth, behind Max and Gasly, and Sainz was fifth. Bottas, with the other Mercedes, was seventh.

To further improve AlphaTauri’s late afternoon Saudi journey, Yuki Tsunoda moved up to fifth on medium tires and overtook Sainz’s Ferrari. Thus, the top-5 had a Mercedes car, Hamilton, and four linked to Red Bull: Verstappen, Gasly, ‘Czech’ and Yuki.

It was only when there were 28 minutes to the end of training that Verstappen finally managed to overcome Hamilton by turning 1min28s212, just 0s102 faster than his rival. At that time, Mercedes fitted its cars with soft tires for the qualifying simulation laps.

The soft tires took longer than usual to reach the correct window for best performance. So, just as Verstappen took a lot longer to find a good lap with the red compounds, Hamilton and Bottas also struggled to get maximum performance in a launched lap.

Charles Leclerc, after a difficult Friday night due to the strong crash at the end of the TL2, accelerated again in the late afternoon of this Saturday and showed that the car was in good condition. The Monegasque even put Ferrari in the top ten, in ninth position, behind Sainz and McLaren by Lando Norris and ahead of the other McLaren, by Ricciardo.

Hamilton made another attempt at a fast lap on the soft tires, but after making a slower than expected in the second sector, he took his foot off to try and prepare for another lap. By abruptly reducing speed, Lewis hampered Gasly, who had to pass straight into the paved exhaust area to avoid a crash.

Another one who was hampered by a very slow Hamilton on the track, believe me, was Nikita Mazepin. The Russian driver had to pass through the middle of the zebra to avoid what would be a strong crash on the seven-time champion’s car.

While Hamilton struggled to find the best pace on the soft tyres, Verstappen swam at arm’s length. With an even faster lap, the Dutchman improved to 1min28s105 and reinforced his condition as the leader of the session with 11 minutes for the checkered flag.

With an even more surprising pace, Tsunoda managed to move up to third, while Gasly and Pérez closed the list of the top five in the final stretch of the session.

To reiterate the excellent pace found in the late afternoon, early evening in Jeddah, Verstappen was even better on his fast lap and scored 1:28s100 with five minutes left in practice, while Pérez moved up to third, slightly faster than the surprising Yuki Tsunoda.

F1 2021, Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah, TL3:

