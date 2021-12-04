Verstappen pays back and leads the last F1 practice in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen was the fastest driver in the last Formula 1 practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, held this Saturday (4) in Jeddah.

Lewis Hamilton, the leader of Friday’s two practices, finished second 0.214s behind Verstappen – but the Brit managed his fastest lap using his hard tires against his rival’s soft ones.

Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, finished third and ahead of a Honda trio. Yuki Tsunoda in fourth position and Pierre Gasly in fifth.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was fifth, nearly a second behind Verstappen’s return, both on soft compounds.

Ferrari appeared again ahead of McLaren in the fight for the P3 between the manufacturers. Charles Leclerc, who carried the red flag in the last session on Friday after a strong crash, was in seventh place, followed by Carlos Sainz, in eighth.

Finishing the top 10, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) in ninth and Land Norris (McLaren) in 10th.

Formula 1 returns this Saturday with qualifying, which defines the starting grid for the Saudi Arabian F1 GP, at 2 pm, Brasília time. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all the information of F1 in Jeddah.

Check out the final result of the last free practice for the Saudi Arabia F1 GP:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’28.100

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’28,314

3) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’28,629

4) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’28,641

5) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’28.715

6) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’29,019

7) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’29.101

8) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’29.149

9) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’29.177

10) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’29.300

11) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’29,418

12) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’29,590

13) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’29,689

14) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’29,717

15) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’30.030

16) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’30.034

17) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’30.296

18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’30,366

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’30,933

20) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’30,979