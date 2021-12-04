Verstappen pays back and leads the last F1 practice in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen was the fastest driver in the last Formula 1 practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, held this Saturday (4) in Jeddah.
Lewis Hamilton, the leader of Friday’s two practices, finished second 0.214s behind Verstappen – but the Brit managed his fastest lap using his hard tires against his rival’s soft ones.
Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, finished third and ahead of a Honda trio. Yuki Tsunoda in fourth position and Pierre Gasly in fifth.
Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was fifth, nearly a second behind Verstappen’s return, both on soft compounds.
Ferrari appeared again ahead of McLaren in the fight for the P3 between the manufacturers. Charles Leclerc, who carried the red flag in the last session on Friday after a strong crash, was in seventh place, followed by Carlos Sainz, in eighth.
Finishing the top 10, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) in ninth and Land Norris (McLaren) in 10th.
Formula 1 returns this Saturday with qualifying, which defines the starting grid for the Saudi Arabian F1 GP, at 2 pm, Brasília time. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all the information of F1 in Jeddah.
Check out the final result of the last free practice for the Saudi Arabia F1 GP:
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’28.100
2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’28,314
3) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’28,629
4) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’28,641
5) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’28.715
6) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’29,019
7) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’29.101
8) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’29.149
9) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’29.177
10) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’29.300
11) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’29,418
12) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’29,590
13) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’29,689
14) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’29,717
15) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’30.030
16) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’30.034
17) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’30.296
18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’30,366
19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’30,933
20) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’30,979