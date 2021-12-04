‘Very big fright, but now we are relieved’, says mother of a teen miss from SP when she received a phone call and a photo of her daughter found in RS | São Paulo

“It was a very big scare for all of us, but now we are relieved”, he told this Saturday (4) to g1 the pedagogue Agatha Marion Pesinato, 37, mother of the missing teen in São Paulo, when she received a phone call and a photo of her daughter at a bus station in Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul.

Brazil registers 8 disappearances per hour in the last 10 years, says unpublished study

Cruz Vermelha asks Brazil to create a reference center for families of missing persons

Yasmin Pesinato Benedetti, 17 years old, had disappeared last Thursday (3) in the city of São Paulo, two days away from participating in the state stage of Miss Teen São Paulo. The student had told her mother that she was going to buy a bikini to wear to the beauty contest, but she didn’t show up again and didn’t give any explanations, being incommunicado without answering her cell phone.

The relatives sought out the Civil Police, which proceeded to investigate the girl’s disappearance. They also publicized the disappearance on social media and spoke to the press about the case. Video recorded by security cameras shows the girl leaving the building where she lives with her family, in Barra Funda, West Zone of São Paulo. She left around 10am on Thursday. (see below).

Video shows Miss leaving building to buy a bikini that she would wear in a contest in SP

Yasmin was only located around 10 pm on Friday (3), more than 36 hours after she disappeared, when she called her mother saying she was in Passo Fundo, a city close to Marau, where does her father live, Isaiah Benedetti. The teenager’s parents are separated.

“Yasmin was found in Rio Grande do Sul, where her father lives, and she is safe,” said Agatha, who also sent a photo of her with Isaías. The father only learned of his daughter’s arrival when she called him too.

The mother did not comment on why the daughter traveled alone for 15 hours on a bus without notifying the parents. “Thank God she’s fine and now we’re going to deal with the issue as a family,” said Agatha, who thanked police, who are investigating the disappearance, and the press, who reported the case. The family even published Yasmin’s disappearance on social media.

“The family was instructed to appear at the 5th Precinct for Missing Persons, of the State Department of Homicides and Protection of Persons (DHPP), which advised the investigations, to formalize the meeting”, informs a note from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) of São Paulo.

2 of 0 Yasmin Benedetti’s family published photo and request on the networks to try to locate the teenager — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Yasmin Benedetti’s family published a photo and a request on the networks to try to locate the teenager — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Miss Teen São Paulo, which would be held this Saturday (4) and Sunday (5), canceled the contest due to the disappearance of Yasmin. Even after the information that she was found, the organizers of the event decided to keep the suspension and reschedule the dispute for March 2022.

“This weekend it won’t happen. Everything has already been cancelled, restaurant, buffet, accommodation. Payments we made, we will receive a letter of credit for the event at another time. The contest will take place in light of this good news. We will suggest the date of March”, said Kabeto Producer, organizer of the contest.

3 of 0 Yasmin Pesinato Benedetti, aged 17, is a miss teen from the city of São Paulo. She disappeared after leaving home to buy a bikini that she would wear — Photo: Reproduction/Personal archive Yasmin Pesinato Benedetti, 17, is a miss teen from the city of São Paulo. She disappeared after leaving home to buy a bikini that she would wear — Photo: Reproduction/Personal archive

Despite maintaining the suspension of the beauty contest, Kabeto said that he intends to talk with Yasmin and those responsible for her to find out if the girl is still interested in disputing the Miss Teen crown in the state of São Paulo.

“A Yasmin willing, feeling comfortable, we will support her for this: She goes back to the contest, she participates in the contest. She will have all our support, from all the candidates as well. This without a doubt. We just have to celebrate a lot. This moment. Yasmin’s place is here. Our teen miss São Paulo capital will be with us, I’m sure. She is a candidate entered in the contest. It will be a great pleasure to welcome her back. It will only depend on her will and of the family,” said Kabeto.