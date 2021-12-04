Video: Bicolor Terror threatens invasion of Baenão in Re-Pa | Sport Para | Online Diary

Classic day between Remo and Paysandu is always a time to cheer and cheer for the team at heart, however some use Re-Pa for fights and threats to the point of causing fear in wanting to watch the match in peace and in the general population.

Videos are circulating on social networks of threats from the extinct Terror Bicolor, Paysandu’s main organized supporter who has tickets for the classic Re-Pa this Saturday (4), at the Baenão stadium, in Remo.

Despite the purchase, a detail surrounds the derby: for tomorrow’s game, only Remo fans will be able to enter Baenão, as it was in the first game held last Wednesday (1st), where the rivals tied for 2nd two.

SEE THE VIDEO

The episode would be a comeback, as a Remo fan would have entered Curuzu in the last Re-Pa “infiltrated”, amid bicolors. The fan was recognized after the game and ended up running away when he was noticed by members of the organization.

Moments before the Re-Pa, fans tried to invade the headquarters of the extinct Remoçada, rival fans and the main one of Clube do Remo, which transformed Avenida Almirante Barroso into a battleground.

Remo’s board informed that it will reinforce the security of fans in tomorrow’s derby, where the winner will decide the final of the Copa Verde against Vila Nova-GO.