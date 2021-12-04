Video shows Wanderson with pregnant girlfriend and baby just before the murders

posted on 12/3/2021 10:07 PM



(credit: Material given to the Mail)

Moments before committing a triple homicide, Wanderson Mota Protácio, 21, went to a cell phone store in Corumbá de Goiás (GO) accompanied by his 4-month-pregnant girlfriend and his 2-year and 9-month-old stepdaughter. The images of the establishment’s internal security circuit recorded the scene (see the video below).

The video was captured around 9:00. It is possible to see the moment when Wanderson, Raniere Aranha, 19, and the baby, arrive at the store. The suspect wears torn denim shorts, a blue blouse, a black coat and wears a cap and sandals. According to information provided by the owner himself, the caretaker left a cape reserved for the young woman’s cell phone. He would pick up the accessory on Monday (11/29), but he didn’t return.

On the day of the crime, on Sunday (11/28), Wanderson, his girlfriend and stepdaughter spent the entire day at his mother-in-law’s house, in downtown Corumbá, as it was the caretaker’s day off. In the late afternoon, the woman took them home, on a farm about 25 km away.

It was during the night that Wanderson used a machete to murder the pregnant woman and stepdaughter. After killing mother and daughter, the author locked the door of the house, went to a neighboring property, stole a revolver with six ammunition and went to another house, where he shot farmer Roberto Clemente de Matos in the head. He even tried to rape Roberto’s wife and shot the victim in the shoulder.

Mobilization

The searches for Wanderson entered the 5th day this Friday (3/12). The author would have asked for a job on a farm in the district of Mocambinho, in the municipality of Gameleira (GO), this morning. “My three employees were inside the pepper stove when he appeared outside, said he was looking for a job. He (Wanderson) was trying to hide the tattoo on his hand, but the boys saw it,” detailed João dos Reis, 67, owner from the Boa Vista do Leite farm, where the fugitive was seen.

The Military Police of Goiás, together with the State Civil Police, patrol the region. The team has agents uncharacterized in the searches. To the Correio, João said that he believes that Wanderson is tired and that the fugitive does not have many places to hide in the region. “The forest back here is small”, he says. Searches for an assassin have been going on for five days.