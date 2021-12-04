Virgínia Fonseca shows a 7,000 m² mansion where she will live with Zé Felipe and her daughter Maria Alice; see images

Digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca showed her nearly 30 million Instagram followers the mansion where she will live with her husband, Zé Felipe, and daughter, Maria Alice. The registration was made last Wednesday, 1, with the right to tour the construction.

Virgínia revealed that the space has about seven thousand square meters and, when ready, will have a studio for Zé Felipe, rooms for the children, space for those received by the influencer, a gym and much more.

“The constructions are going to start now. Look, it’s very big, here it’s almost 7,000 square meters!”, said Virgínia. “We are going to build more houses, our project is still to expand the house. We have a project that you are not aware of. It is very big!”, he explained.

According to the influencer, the land where the mansion is being built is about 7,000 square meters (Photo: reproduction/Instagram)

The family seems anxious for the change, but, according to the influencer, the construction should still take about two years to be 100% complete. At 22, the blogger is married to country singer Zé Felipe, with whom she has a daughter, Maria Alice. Currently, in addition to being a digital influencer, Virginia has a show called PodCats, a podcast in which she interviews personalities weekly. The program has been successful among internet users.

In July, the influencer published a video in which she explains the house’s project. Check out: