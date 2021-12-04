Wanderson confessed to crimes, says police

Caretaker Wanderson Mota Protácio, 21, confessed today to having killed three people last weekend, in Corumbá de Goiás (GO), according to the Public Security Department and the Civil Police of Goiás. He surrendered in the morning in Gameleira (GO). ), about 100 kilometers from where the crimes took place.

The victims were the woman, who was 4 months pregnant, her stepdaughter, 2 years old, and a farmer, 73 years old, on Sunday (28).

The caretaker, “seeing the siege closing, decided to turn himself in,” according to the police, who say he admitted the crimes. “He confesses to having committed the crime,” said police chief Vander Coelho. O UOL he still hasn’t got in touch with the home team’s defense.

“He’s not denying anything,” said the Secretary of Public Security of Goiás, Rodney Miranda, who added by indicating that the caretaker would be making his report with “coldness”. “He’s trying to justify the unjustifiable. He’s trying to find excuses, but he’s contradicting himself. But he’s already assumed.”

The caretaker presented himself with the murder weapon and “a large amount of ammunition”, according to the secretary.

This morning, Wanderson visited Cinda Mara’s farm, a resident of Gamaleira de Goiás. In an interview with Globo News, she said that, around 6 am, she noticed the caretaker through the window, which was slightly open. “And he arrived with a revolver, pointed the gun. And I said: ‘Calm down, don’t worry, I’ll help you. Don’t be nervous, I’ll help you.’ Then he lowered the gun.”

According to her, Wanderson ordered “coffee, biscuits”. “He was shivering too much, too cold. We gave him a blouse to wear. He put the blouse on. Then I tried to calm him down. Then there was a moment when he tried to get away from me. He had a revolver. It was loaded, full of bullet.”

history of violence

According to the Civil Police, Wanderson already had a history of violence. In 2019, the caretaker, aged 18 at the time, tried to stab an ex-partner in the city of Goianápolis, in the metropolitan region of Goiânia.

For the femicide attempt, he was imprisoned until March of that year, when he got out of jail and began his relationship with raniere Spider, killed last weekend.

After killing Raniere and his stepdaughter, the caretaker fled to a neighbor’s house, where he stole a revolver and then shot and killed farmer Roberto Clemente, 73. Wanderson, according to police. He even tried to sexually abuse Roberto’s wife and then shot her, who pretended to be dead, but survived.

The caretaker fled with the farmer’s truck and went to Alexânia, in the outskirts of the Federal District. According to police, the suspect sold the woman’s cell phone in the city and then fled to the Abadiânia region.

Task force

The Public Security Secretariat of Goiás had created a task force to carry out searches for Wanderson in the cities of Abadiânia, Alexânia and Corumbá de Goiás.

According to the police, before the escape, the caretaker invaded a neighboring property and stole a revolver. About 70 police officers, including military, civilian and federal highway officers, were searching the region, which is close to where the task force that killed Lázaro Barbosa took place in June.

For the Secretary of Security, the task force was essential for the caretaker to decide to surrender. “What made him give in was the siege, getting tighter every day,” Miranda said.