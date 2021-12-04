We agree to disagree: does the ticket with Alckmin make Lula’s candidacy more competitive?

RIO — The construction of a ticket between ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin, who already disputed the presidency in 2006, is moving negotiations around the former rivals. Full of symbolism, the possibility of Alckmin becoming vice president of the PT took the bases of the two politicians by surprise and is premised on the search for the construction of a less “radical” image for an eventual new Lula government. Specialists in public opinion and electoral debate, political scientists Antonio Lavareda and Felipe Nunes disagree on the impact of the strategy at the polls in next year’s election.

Antonio Lavareda

70 years old, Pernambuco

He is a sociologist, political scientist and author of 11 books on elections. Collaborating professor of the Postgraduate Program in Political Science at UFPE, he is president of the scientific council of the Institute for Social, Political and Economic Research (IPESPE), which he founded in 1986.

Felipe Nunes

38 years old, miner

Founder of Quaest Pesquisa e Consultoria, he is a professor of political communication, elections and data analysis at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). He holds a Ph.D. in political science and a master’s degree in statistics from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Will a possible slate with ex-president Lula and ex-governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, make the PT’s candidacy for the presidency in 2022 more competitive?

Antonio Lavareda – Specialists who dedicated themselves to studying the logic present in the choices of candidates for “vice” point out two main criteria: that the nominee should “balance” the slate and, on the other hand, that he or she has “political experience”. Unlike the second aspect, which is univocal, the first is plural. “Balance” can be sought by combining differences in gender, age, race, religion, region, or ideology. Lula does not exactly seek Alkmin’s “votes”. He makes a move to reposition the image of his candidacy, which opponents insist on characterizing as “radical”. On top of that, perhaps it cherishes the dream that, if the centre-right partner contributes to adding two or three percentage points in the polls until the election, it can close the dispute in the first round.

Felipe Nunes – The Brazilian voter votes for the candidate for president, not for his vice president. It doesn’t seem to me that this type of alliance contributes to the ticket’s objectives in terms of winning over new voters. But it can be an attempt to deliver messages to sectors of the elite, less numerous, but significant in shaping public opinion.

Is the union between the two efficient in conveying the message that Lula will avoid a more radical agenda if he is elected?

Antonio Lavareda – The intention to “unite” the country is voiced by almost all pre-candidates. This joining, if it occurs, will have great symbolic force in that direction. After all, the pair staged the most polarized electoral dispute of all time, which was 2006, and not 2018, as many people assume. Lula and Alckmin had added more than 90% of the valid votes, ending the first round at a distance of only seven points from each other. It will be difficult, then, to call this duet “radical”. The unusual symbolism of this ticket would be – changing the signs – as if Bolsonaro invited Ciro Gomes to be his Vice.

Felipe Nunes – Interesting how there seems to be a need for a new Letter to the Brazilian people. More than representing a sign of greater or lesser radicalization, I think the ticket would demonstrate that the priority for Brazilian politicians is to defeat the project that Bolsonaro represents. Alckmin on Lula’s ticket would demonstrate more or less radicalization if he had, in addition to deputy, an effective role in the government as minister of economy or political articulation, for example.

Can the rapprochement between former adversaries reinforce the anti-political and anti-system character of Bolsonaro’s candidacy?

Antonio Lavareda – Brazil will live, next year, in a unique situation. We have had presidents elected as anti-system or outsiders before. Janio and Collor were like that. It so happens that they have not completed their term and now we will have, for the first time, an incumbent who won the election in this category, but who will run as a “normal” candidate. With a large party, an important coalition, financial resources, good time on TV and radio to defend its achievements, with Auxílio Brasil as its flagship, and support from competitive allies in the states. Therefore, I do not see how President Bolsonaro can be described as an “anti-system”. He was. Not anymore. 2022 will not be a “critical election” like the previous one. Politics has returned to its bed.

Felipe Nunes – It seems to me like an artificial ticket that can give Bolsonaro campaign arguments such as “the politicians are capable of everything to return to power, they are willing to unite old enemies to get me out of here at any cost, etc”. I think the thesis is good for showing that Lula is willing to talk, dialogue, come back without a rematch, but as a concrete project I think it can give the main adversary relevant campaign arguments.

Traditionally, Alckmin has electoral strength in conservative strongholds. From the former governor’s point of view, does an alliance with Lula bring more benefits or risks for his future in politics?

Antonio Lavareda – The choice that Geraldo Alckmin will make is not an easy one. Because of this and because, remember, he leads all the polls for the governor of São Paulo. As Marco Maciel liked to say, by the way a paradigm of vice – competent and loyal, the consequences always come later. If the alliance comes to pass, and if this ticket is victorious — there is never any certainty when it comes to elections, especially against incumbents — it will be the evaluation by public opinion of the performance of this eventual government that will dictate the definitive reading of the former governor’s option, and parameterize your political future. This he will only know by trying. As the British say, “the proof of pudding is eating it .

Felipe Nunes – It’s a one-way street, in my opinion. A path that brings, as in any decision, advantages and disadvantages. Alckmin can pass the image of a statesman, able to put aside his differences with Lula in the name of such “reconstruction of the country”, but he can pass the image of an opportunist, who tries to take a ride on Lula’s popularity to reach the presidency. any cost. Which will prosper only the next polls will be able to answer.