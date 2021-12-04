‘We are not hostages’ · TV News

Preta Gil and Manu Gavassi signed an inclusive fashion collection for the next Brazilian summer. The singers embraced diversity at the time of creation in partnership with a department store and extolled the diversity in style and size of the garments. “We are not hostages to fashion,” said the ex-BBB. Ludmilla and Grazi Massafera also participated in the initiative.

“We participated in the creative process, it’s not bullshit, we drew, suggested modeling”, declared Preta in an interview with TV news. “It is very beautiful to see such a giant brand with such a diverse and democratic collection, further increasing its numbering grid”, celebrated the artist.

“My whole life, fashion has been a very positive escape. I’ve never felt hostage to fashion, it’s just that a lot of people don’t feel that way,” Manu, also told the reporter. “Being at C&A right now when they are raising so many flags and looking at fashion with more humanity, it has everything to do with what I believe in,” she added.

Thelma Assis, who attended her friend’s launch, also celebrated inclusive fashion. “Representativeness has to be everywhere. We have to look in the mirror and love ourselves, and brands have to love us too and respect our bodies,” said the BBB20 champion.

Parade

The clothing launch event featured an also inclusive fashion show, with several models considered “non-standard”, showing curves, cellulite and stretch marks in swimsuits.

“It’s not just about me being here. It’s about other women feeling identified and embraced, with their bodies respected,” said Preta Gil.

playback/agnews

Preta Gil among models in launch

“This collection is about the way I see fashion. It has everything, it seems like my head. This way of not taking fashion too seriously is the most fun way to work and show who you are through it. print this on the pieces,” explained Manu, who was moved by the show.

playback/agnews

Manu with models in fashion launch

The clothing line received the name Beyond the Sea and was launched by C&A this Thursday (2). The models, launched in regular and plus size, were inspired by the artists’ personalities and on Brazilian coastlines, such as Rio de Janeiro, Alter do Chão, Fernando de Noronha and Salvador.

Check out the collection’s launch video below: