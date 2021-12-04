Weekend will be on duty for vaccination against Covid-19

Anticipation applies to anyone who took two doses of AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer, at any age - Credit: DisclosureAnticipation applies to anyone who took the two doses of AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer, at any age – Credit: Disclosure

The Municipal Health Department informs that this weekend the vaccination shift takes place on Saturday, 4, and on Sunday, 5, at the Gym Milton Olaio Filho, from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm.

Starting this Saturday, 4, the Department of Health Surveillance will also reduce the interval between the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from 5 to 4 months. The anticipation is valid for anyone who took the two doses of AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer, at any age. The measure was adopted due to the current epidemiological scenario of the disease in the world and the proximity of the holiday season.

Next week (from 6 to 10/12) the vaccination will take place at the Basic Health Unit (UBS) of Cidade Aracy, from 7:30 am to 4 pm; at Fesc da Vila Nery (drive) and at Fundação Pró-Memória from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and also at the Milton Olaio Filho Gymnasium, from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm.

On Tuesday (7) and Thursday (9) there is a vaccination shift at the basic health units (UBS’s) in Vila São José, Redenção, Cidade Aracy and Santa Felícia, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The traveling bus will travel through the following districts: Planalto Verde on Monday (6), Zavaglia on Tuesday (7) and from Wednesday (8) to Friday (10) it will run in the Cidade Aracy district. The hours are always from 8am to 12pm, regardless of location.

