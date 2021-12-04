What are December 1st and Red December for? – 12/03/2021

In 1988, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) determined that the 1st of December would be celebrated World Aids Day. Since then, we have used this day to honor all the millions of lives that have been lost to this day as a result of this disease and to remind ourselves that we still have many miles to run in this marathon until the end of the HIV pandemic is reached.

In 2021, December 1st has an even more special meaning, as this year marks 40 years of the HIV pandemic. Especially with the simultaneous covid-19 pandemic, also devastating, it is essential to reflect on this symbolic day.

According to Unaids, since the beginning of the HIV pandemic, 79.3 million people have been infected with this virus, of which 36.3 million have died as a result of complications from Aids. This does not mean, however, that HIV infection has a mortality rate of 46%, since the majority of deaths registered to date occurred in the first 2 decades of the pandemic, when we did not yet have an effective antiretroviral treatment available.

Over the 40 years of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, we have witnessed a true medical and technological revolution, making, in 2021, treating a person diagnosed with this infection or preventing someone from becoming infected with HIV become extremely easy tasks when we have the tools developed in clinical research are available.

Once a person living with HIV has access to the entire health care package, with antiretroviral treatment and medical, multidisciplinary and laboratory monitoring, it is no longer expected that their life expectancy will be shortened, but let it go on. The explanation for this is that HIV, when treated, does not kill anyone and, on top of that, it places the individual in a routine of longitudinal care and health promotion.

This story may sound beautiful when told this way, but in real life things are always a little different. In the year 2020 alone, 1.5 million people became infected with HIV and 690 thousand deaths were registered as a result of this infection worldwide.

If effective HIV prevention and treatment methods already exist, we continue to record obscene numbers of incidence and mortality because there are barriers preventing the world’s population from accessing them. Every new case of HIV infection or death from AIDS is evidence that we have failed.

The first and oldest barrier to achieving control of the HIV pandemic is the prejudice and discrimination that society imposes on people living with this diagnosis. Serophobia irrationally distances the population from dialogue, health education, prevention, testing and treatment, playing those living with HIV in the role of guilty, impure and dangerous citizen.

World AIDS Day is a reminder that every time you, who are not living with HIV, reproduce serophobic discourse, you are helping to drive and keep the HIV pandemic alive.

The other major barrier to controlling HIV is an old human malady: social inequality. As in the covid-19 pandemic, access to health and prevention inputs is completely uneven among countries in the world and among subgroups within countries. Those who have historically less access to healthcare are, as expected, more impacted by these pandemics.

December 1st serves to remind us that the HIV pandemic is not over. That public health actions to confront it, scientific research and their respective funding are essential and cannot, under any circumstances, be reduced.

In the wake of other awareness campaigns, such as Yellow September, Pink October or Blue November, Red December was created in 2017 with the aim of extending the December 1st debate throughout the month.

Take ownership of the concepts raised in December Red and bring them into your life, all year long. The HIV/AIDS pandemic is much more part of your life than you might think.