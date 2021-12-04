What now, Apple? Weak signal on the iPhone 13’s 4G and 5G makes users crave Android phones

Recently, a test performed on the iPhone 13 and using RSRP (Reference Signal Received Power) brought out some important details. The new smartphone has a stronger signal than its iPhone 12 predecessor, but the improvement is not that considerable.

In some cases, the iPhone 13 simply runs out of 5G or even 4G signal and this has made some users – mainly Chinese – consider buying an Android smartphone.

Several iPhone 13 users have used Reddit’s social media and forums to complain about an annoying issue that leaves the device without any phone signal. Apparently, the bug happens in all models released this year, with most complaints originating in Asia.

By making a simple comparison between the iPhone 12 and 13, tests have shown that the latest model is superior to its predecessor in 10 out of 15 tests on 4G, while on 5G the 13 does better in 5 out of 7 tests.

Using the signal from Chinese operators as a reference, the iPhone 13 dual-SIM on 4G is better than the single-chip one. In the 5G environment, the scenario changes and the single-SIM iPhone does better than the dual-chip one.

All tests were done in a central region of Beijing and they may change depending on the user’s location. In general, Chinese users themselves report that the Android smartphones have a more stable signal than the iPhone, even in places with low carrier coverage.

Because of this, many comment on Weibo that they may end up switching to an Android smartphone. So far, Apple has not officially commented on the matter.