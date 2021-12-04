what to expect from the economy, according to government and market

The exhaustion of the effects of the reopening in the economy, the restrictions in the global supply chains, the reversal of monetary stimuli and the pressures on the fiscal scenario complicated the scenario for the Brazilian economy in 2022.

After a growth close to 5% in 2021, the highest in 11 years, the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to increase by a maximum of 2% next year, according to the most optimistic projections of banks, consultants and brokerages collected by the Central Bank . The team of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes expects a little more and forecasts 2.1% growth.

At the other end, the most pessimistic predict a drop in GDP of up to 1%. Between one extreme and the other, the midpoint of expectations points to economic growth of just 0.58% next year.

Although it was largely caused by the sharp fall in agriculture, the 0.1% retraction of GDP in the third quarter – revealed on Thursday (2) by the IBGE – increased the uncertainties. The number came below expectations by the market and by the government itself, and followed a decline of 0.4% in the previous three months, configuring what economists call a “technical recession”.

“It’s a very complicated scenario”, says the chief economist of the bank Ourinvest, Fernanda Consorte. “We seem to have won the pandemic, but the consequences are still being felt.”

A sequence of shocks worsened economic conditions, points out Samuel Pessôa, partner and director of the Julius Baer Family Office (JBFO) in Brazil: rising commodity prices; the problems in the production chains, the disorganization in the service sector, the internal water crisis; and fiscal problems, which prevented the appreciation of raw materials from translating into an appreciation of the real.

Expectations at the beginning of the year were that inflation in 2021 would be 3.3%. But now it goes from 10% a year, according to the IPCA accumulated in 12 months until October (10.67%). The midpoint (median) of the projections for the IPCA at the end of 2021 made by the financial market reached 10.15%, according to the Focus report, by the Central Bank.

What explains the different government and market projections for the 2022 GDP

The differences in market and government projections are basically due to the factors each one sticks to when making their calculations.

The government seeks to highlight the expansion of the labor market, where statistics show a drop in unemployment – ​​which reached 12.6%, according to the most recent data from the IBGE – combined with a consistent expansion in formal employment. Even though job creation has slowed down in the last two months, the country has accumulated more than 2.6 million new jobs since the beginning of the year.

The economic team also highlights the “contracted investments” for next year, arising from the dozens of infrastructure assets auctioned recently. In a note on economic activity published on Thursday, the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy cited as examples the auction of 5G technology frequencies, which provides for nearly R$ 40 billion in investments, and disbursements of more than R $28 billion – of which R$12 billion over the next five years – will be demanded from the buyer of sanitation company Cedae, in Rio de Janeiro.

“The confidence data indicate that the industrial sector will continue to grow at the end of 2021 and throughout 2022. In this sense, the CNI indicators [Confederação Nacional da Indústria] show increased expectations for investment. Furthermore, the index of intention to increase investment for the next six months is close to the highest values ​​since 2014,” said the SPE.

On the other hand, banks, consultants and brokerages attribute their expectations to the deterioration of the fiscal framework caused by changes in the rules promoted by the government – ​​as in the case of the precatório PEC – and to the combination of inflation and high interest rates, in addition to the uncertainties typical of an election year.

Spending ceiling and precatory are a concern

One of the threats to the economy comes from the change in the spending ceiling and in the precatório rule. Bradesco economists believe that the changes – approved by the Senate this Thursday and now returning to the Chamber of Deputies – threaten the country’s main fiscal anchor.

“The proposal to change the ceiling’s index, even though it formally preserves it, weakens the signaling power given by the constitutionalization of the rule. In other words, as there were superior alternatives to changing the index – capable of protecting the most vulnerable and fiscal rules – the constitutional protection of the ceiling rule loses strength, naturally raising the risk premiums”, they point out.

Rodrigo Leite, professor of finance and management control, from the Institute of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Administration (Coppead) at UFRJ, points out that the PEC of court orders creates a climate of legal uncertainty, because there is a position of the federal government saying that it will not pay, within the usual time limit, actions that have already been judged and that he has a duty to pay. “If this action is done with court orders, why wouldn’t the government do it with its own public debt?”, he asks.

The move also creates a climate of fear that this could be the beginning of a bursting ceiling. “And it establishes a vision of government spending above what the budget supports, which ends up leading to the devaluation of the real against the dollar,” he says.

For MUFG Brasil bank, the decision to change the spending ceiling to accommodate a higher level of public spending has eroded the government’s credibility in maintaining fiscal austerity. Furthermore, it “left the door open to further increases in spending”.

Fiscal situation worsens expectations for public debt

The change in rules rekindles concerns about government accounts. XP considers that the fiscal change influences the public debt dynamics in the coming years. The simulations carried out by the brokerage suggest that, given the new rules for the spending ceiling, the ratio between public debt and GDP does not stabilize before 2030.

At the end of October, the general government’s gross debt was equivalent to 82.9% of GDP. XP predicts that it will end the year lower, at 79.8% of GDP, but that it will rise to 83.5% by the end of 2022 and will continue to rise in subsequent years, from 95% before 2030.

Before the fiscal changes, XP predicted that debt would stop rising around 2027 and then retreat, reaching something close to 87% of GDP by 2030. “The shift in the fiscal outlook worsens the debt dynamics in the coming years. Not only because of the increase in the expected primary deficit, but also because of the Central Bank’s reaction in accelerating the rise in interest rates,” said the brokerage, in a report.

“The concern that the state would finance itself without resorting to the inflation tax increased,” says Samuel Pessôa, from JBFO. For him, the PEC for court orders “wounded the payment of court orders of lesser value and changed the spending ceiling on a case-by-case basis,” he says.

He believes that at the end of the discussions on the Budget, there must be some kind of adjustment, with some retreat from political agents. “A less bad situation should prevail in this ‘ugliness contest’. Inflation is not a solution to the Brazilian distributive conflict”, he says.

The scenario could make the new president, who takes office in January 2023, be forced to promote yet another fiscal adjustment. “It’s a problem that is being pushed from one year to the next”, says the director of JBFO.

While this adjustment does not come, the Central Bank is in a more delicate situation to fight the rise in prices. Even with the rise in interest rates and the possibility of the Selic reaching double digits in 2022, the convergence of inflation to the target should only be for the following year. “The BC will have a lot of work to do to reverse the trajectory of inflation,” says Pessôa.

Increased uncertainty affects consumption and investment

According to economists at Bradesco, the main consequences of fiscal tensions, in the short term, are the increase in uncertainty and the worsening of financial conditions, with the devaluation of the real against the dollar, the fall of the stock market and the opening of interest curves. A scenario that influences the outlook for economic growth and inflation.

XP points out that the deterioration of the scenario observed in recent weeks tends to depress investment and private consumption, especially of durable goods, in 2022. “Fiscal uncertainties and the tightening of monetary policy should keep the interest rate at levels high in the coming quarters”, points out the report.

Itaú, in turn, states that “increased fiscal uncertainty implies higher country risk, greater depreciation of the real, worse prospects for inflation and, ultimately, a higher neutral interest rate.” This scenario, according to the bank, could lead to a 0.5% shrinkage in GDP for next year, with an increase in the unemployment rate.

XP considers, however, that a series of events, mainly in the first half of the year, should ensure a favorable wind in the Brazilian economy: the recovery of the labor market, the strong expansion of agricultural crops and the normalization of supply restrictions in the industry .

“External demand will continue on a growth trajectory and international commodity prices should remain just a little below current levels,” says the broker. However, incomes are expected to remain at low levels due to the large idleness of the labor market. Although it has retreated, the unemployment rate was still at 12.6% at the end of the third quarter, according to the IBGE.

Real to remain undervalued against the dollar

The real should not appreciate significantly against the dollar, even with the good prices of commodities in the international market and in view of the greater monetary tightening, point out economists at Bradesco. The midpoint (median) of BC’s Focus report projections signals an exchange rate of R$ 5.50 at the end of this year. It is scheduled for the end of next year.

The effects of the exchange rate at this level, the changes in the spending ceiling and the persistence of inflation will demand, according to Bradesco, a higher interest rate to reduce the pace of price increases.

The inflation problem is not restricted to Brazil. The United States is reducing monetary stimulus and may, even next year, raise its base interest rate. “An important part of global inflation is due to transitory issues. But the fact is that these shocks have been more persistent”, says the Bradesco team.

The bank believes that it is possible to expect a rebalancing between supply and demand, with the reestablishment of global supply chains and a slowdown in demand for goods for two reasons: the migration to services and the economic slowdown. Projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) point to a world growth of 4.9% in 2022. For this year, the forecast is 5.9%.

Elections increase uncertainty and make decision making difficult

Next year should revolve around presidential elections, which tend to generate a lot of uncertainty and make it difficult to take decisions, such as making investments and obtaining credit. Congress, according to the bank Ourinvest, also “focuses its energies on articulations and votes, with no room for reforms”.

Fernanda Consorte, the bank’s chief economist, points out that this scenario makes room for populist measures, with spending above the budget and without counterparts, in a fragile fiscal environment. “This combination throws even further down expectations of economic growth, and greatly worsens the picture of Brazil.”

Consort recalls that the more populist measures, which “are already in sight and are palpable, the more pressure on prices.” It won’t be worse, according to the economist, because the BC has acted quickly. The expectation is that the interest rate will reach double digits at the beginning of next year.

A quick resumption of the reform agenda would lead to greater growth, says Itaú

Itaú economists point out that there is a way to circumvent this scenario in 2022: they indicate that a quick resumption of the reform agenda – such as the administrative one, which would strengthen fiscal flexibility and resilience – could help alleviate financial conditions and reduce uncertainty.

“In this scenario, greater consumer and business confidence could lead to faster growth next year. But the reforms need to advance”, they add. The scope for this, however, is small, due to the electoral scenario.

Content edited by:Fernando Jasper