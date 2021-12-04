WhatsApp wins sticker store; see how to use

O Whatsapp has launched for its beta version of Desktop a sticker shop with various sticker packs. Recently, the messenger also released a tool that allows the creation and editing of stickers.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, the sticker store of Whatsapp Desktop Beta has the same packages offered in the mobile app, however it works differently.

The user cannot download the complete package, that is, with all the stickers. He can only choose a few specific stickers at a time to download and send in conversations.

To access the Sticker Store from Whatsapp, just click on the “+” icon within the sticker menu. After that, choose among the options the card you want to send in the conversation. It is noteworthy that the feature only appears if the program is up to date.

WhatsApp Desktop Beta 2.2147.9 is still being made available to users. Due to this, it is possible that not all users of Whatsapp have access to the news immediately.

Another figurine tool

In addition to the news already mentioned about stickers, the messenger now allows the user to verify the origin of the sticker by selecting it within the chat. With this, it is possible to view the information and find out which package it belongs to.

All new tools plus other improvements and fixes may soon arrive in the stable version of the app.

Banco do Brasil and Visa offer cash back through WhatsApp Pay

O Bank of Brazil is providing cashbacks of up to R$25 for users who make transactions through the Whatsapp. The campaign is in partnership with Visa, and grants money back to those who use the OuroCard debit card.

The initiative will be valid until March 2022 and will return R$ 5 per transaction on the messaging platform. To register the OuroCard multiple card in the debit function in the app, just access the app’s options menu and tap on the “Payments” tab.

Once this is done, agree to the terms of use of the function and proceed with the registration of card data on Facebook Pay. Finally, the application of Bank of Brazil must do a verification to authorize transactions through the messenger.

With the campaign, the user receives R$ 5 for each transaction through the Whatsapp, with the limit being five, reaching a value of up to R$25 in cashback. The money back goes directly into the holder’s checking account at the financial institution.

O Whatsapp Pay was officially launched by Meta in 2021. The tool allows users to send money directly through the messaging app.