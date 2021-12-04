which is more worthwhile with high fuels

Survey of the Ticket Log fleet management and logistics company, obtained exclusively by UOL Cars, points out that in November the average prices of gasoline and ethanol increased by more than 7% compared to October.

The values ​​charged for fossil fuels to the final consumer did not show any decline in any state, while the sugarcane derivative registered a decrease of less than 2% in Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

Still, taking into account the higher yield of gasoline, it is the most advantageous alternative in all units of the Federation, including the Federal District.

“The average value of gasoline at Brazilian service stations reached R$ 6.914 in November, while São Paulo, Paraíba and Amapá made cheaper prices available”, highlights Douglas Pina, head of urban market of Edenred Brazil, owner of Ticket Log.

In turn, adds the executive, a liter of ethanol was sold at R$ 5.838, on average, in the national territory.

Check below the survey of the logistics company with the average prices of these fuels.

How is the calculation done

The definition of the States where ethanol is more advantageous is based on the IPTL (Ticket Log Price Index).

The index shows the cost in reais per kilometer driven, taking into account the average price per liter of fuel and average consumption – set at 8.5 km/l for alcohol and 11.5 km/l for gasoline. Of course, there are variations depending on the vehicle.

It is important to consider that fuel of vegetable origin increases consumption by approximately 30%, with a downward or upward variation. For this reason, it is only worth using ethanol when the difference in price exceeds the reduction in autonomy in percentage.

Gasoline is more advantageous across the country; see prices*

+ Acre

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6.094

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.677

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$7.105

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.618

+ Alagoas

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.618

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.661

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6,822

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.593

+ Amazons

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.323

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.626

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.618

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.575

+ Bahia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$5.661

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.666

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6,823

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.593

+ Ceará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$5.802

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.683

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,013

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.610

+ Federal District

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$6,411

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.754

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$7.147

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.621

+ Holy Spirit

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6.079

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.715

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.913

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.601

+ Goiás

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.324

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.626

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,192

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.625

+ Maranhão

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$5.852

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.688

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6,833

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.594

+ Mato Grosso

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.422

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.638

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,906

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.601

+ Mato Grosso do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,716

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.672

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,898

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.600

+ Minas Gerais

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.697

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.670

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,191

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.625

+ para

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$6,445

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.758

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,087

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.616

+ Paraná

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,587

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.657

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.607

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.575

+ Paraíba

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,144

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.605

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.571

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.571

+ Pernambuco

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.425

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.638

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6,830

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.594

+ Piauí

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,636

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.663

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,201

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.626

+ Rio de Janeiro

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$6,433

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.757

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$7.322

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.637

+ Rio Grande do Norte

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.764

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.678

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,077

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.615

+ Rio Grande do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6.952

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.818

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$7,126

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.620

+ Rondônia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,135

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.722

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,903

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.600

+ Roraima

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,130

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.721

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6,832

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.594

+ Santa Catarina

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,283

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.739

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,608

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.575

+ São Paulo

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,266

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.620

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6,457

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.561

+ Sergipe

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,800

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.682

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,094

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.617

+ Tocantins

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,791

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.681

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$7,070

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.615

Due to lack of data, it was not possible to point out the most advantageous fuel in Amapá.

*Prices for the period from November 1st to November 30th

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.