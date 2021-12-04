White House: US ready to impose sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

The Biden government is prepared to impose sanctions or other measures against Russia if the country invades Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Psaki said Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking steps that will allow him to invade the neighboring country.

“That’s why we want to be prepared in an area where we express serious concerns,” he added.

The spokeswoman also said that the United States was organizing a possible connection with Putin to discuss the matter.

This comes after Russia has assembled more than 94,000 troops near the Ukrainian border in possible preparation for a full-scale military offensive in late January, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told parliament on Friday. fair, citing intelligence reports.

“Our intelligence analyzes all scenarios, including the worst,” said Reznikov. “She notes that there is a likelihood of a full-scale conflict with Russia. The most likely time for this is the end of January.

The minister said that Ukraine will do nothing to provoke the situation, but is ready to fight back if Russia launches an attack. Also according to Reznikov, the country is moving forward with the construction of two naval bases on its southern coast.

Moscow, for its part, accused Ukraine and the United States of “destabilizing behavior” and suggested that Kiev may be preparing to launch its own offensive in eastern Ukraine, which Ukrainian authorities vehemently deny.

The deputy speaker of Russia’s Upper House of Parliament denied that Moscow was planning any offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, and said Russia will do everything it can to prevent a major escalation in the region, the Interfax news agency reported.