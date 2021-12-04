Who is in Auxílio Brasil gets a loan from Caixa Tem?

New loan service is available for the poorest. At the November month, a Federal Savings Bank started the credit release between BRL 300 and BRL 1000 for users of box has. With that, the Brazil Aid beneficiaries they started to question whether they are entitled to the value.

Who is in Auxílio Brasil gets a loan from Caixa Tem? (Image: FDR)
The new service of Cash credit is already up and running and available to the entire low-income population. However, whoever is awarded allowances such as the Brazil Aid cannot make the request since this audience already has minimum monthly income.

The allocation of credit occurs only for the Cashier user which has not been contemplated with any social project at the moment.

How does Caixa Tem’s loan work

To access the amount is very simple. The citizen must only log in to his/her account. box has and in the loans part, inform the amount you want to anticipate. The value varies between R$300 and BRL 1000 and it can already be paid.

It is worth noting that the loan has been offered in two modalities: the first is aimed at personal expenses and the second is intended for those who want to invest in your business.

Regarding the interest rate, Caixa informed that it will be charging 3.99% and the customer can pay the total credit in up to 24 times.

Anyone who is not yet in the app and wants to access the banking service, just install the tool and make your account. Once connected, the bank will analyze the data to know if it authorizes the transaction or not.

Loan calendar

Finally, the request for credit has been carried out gradually, according to the month of the Caixa Tem customer’s birthday.

Calendar for old app clients who were born in:

  • January and February: 27/09;
  • March and April: 10/18;
  • May and June: 8/11;
  • July and August: 11/29;
  • September and October: 12/13;
  • November and December: 27/12.

Calendar for new clients do Caixa Have been born in:

  • January to June: 8/11;
  • July and August: 11/29;
  • September and October: 12/13;
  • November and December: 27/12.
Maria Eduarda Andrade is a Master’s student in Language Sciences at the Catholic University of Pernambuco, with a degree in Journalism from the same institution. As a researcher, she works in the area of ​​public policy, creative economics and linguistics, with a focus on Critical Discourse Analysis. In the job market, he worked in print, being a reporter for Diario de Pernambuco, in addition to advising national brands such as Devassa, Heineken, Algar Telecom and Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Currently, he is dedicated to writing the FDR portal, where he has accumulated years of experience and research on popular economy and social rights.

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

