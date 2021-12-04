Who was Amanda Albach, found dead on a beach in SC after 18 days missing

The young Amanda Albach, 21, had a daughter who was only 2 years old and lived with her mother in the city of Fazenda Rio Grande, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, Paraná. O Amanda’s body was found in the sand of a beach in Laguna, in the south of SC, after 18 days of disappearance.

​Amanda Albach was forced to dig her own grave on SC beach, suspect told police​

Amanda’s family lawyer, Michael Pinheiro, says that she had made a deal and left her job as a telemarketing operator in the region of Curitiba about 90 days ago. Since then, she informed the family that she was working as a sales promoter in supermarkets and that, therefore, she needed to travel to cities in Santa Catarina.

During the days of disappearance, the mother started taking tranquilizers and Amanda’s daughter was with the father’s family, according to the lawyer.

Michael claims that the woman arrested on suspicion of participating in the crime had previously lived in the city of Fazenda Rio Grande, and that is why he knew the victim. Details of the crime were given at a press conference this Friday afternoon (3).

On social networks, friends and people who were moved by Amanda’s death posted messages of solidarity with family members and demanding justice against those suspected of the crime. The friend Jean Carlos remembered the “amazing girl”. Other messages said they were angry with the fact that the suspects had a friendly relationship with the victim.

Amanda’s friend, Hevilyn Bruna, mourned the girl’s death. “How it hurts my heart to know that we’re not going to get together with the girls, and smoke that Narguile, change that idea. I’ll remember you the way you were always happy and wonderful. That whenever you had a time, you came to see us, sad very sad. Rest in peace Albach,” he said in a post on social media.

According to the family’s defense, Amanda’s body must be recognized by a family member and released only this Saturday (4), at the General Institute of Expertise (IGP) in Tubarão, in the south of the state.

remember the case

Amanda Albach, 21, lives in Paraná and went to Imbituba, in the south of Santa Catarina, to spend the holiday of the Proclamation of the Republic, on November 15th. Since that date, she had not been seen again.

The last time the family heard from Amanda was on the night of the 15th. In an audio message sent at 8:40 pm, she said that she would be returning home with an app car. After that, the family had no further contact. The family’s attorney says relatives doubt the voice of the message was actually Amanda’s. According to the investigation, the message was sent moments before she was killed.

The young woman was reportedly seen at a beach club in Jurerê Internacional, in Florianópolis, but the police did not confirm the suspicion.

This Thursday (2), two men and a woman were arrested in a joint action by the Civil Police of SC and RS. The trio is suspected of participating in the killing. A day later, on Friday (3), Amanda’s body was found buried in the sand of Praia do Sol, in Laguna, in the south of SC. One of the suspects allegedly helped the police locate the body.

Details of the crime were released in an interview by the Civil Police. According to police, one of the suspects forced Amanda to dig his own grave on the beach and fired three shots. The motivation was not fully clarified, but one of the investigated would have been bothered by the fact that Amanda had talked about his involvement in drug trafficking and taken a picture of his gun.

