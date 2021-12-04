Why can people have a heart attack at the end of the year? – 12/04/2021

I don’t know if you’ve ever stopped to think about it, but we do note that at the end of the year, especially around the holidays, it’s not uncommon for people to have a heart attack.

But why would this happen at a time considered as a symbol of fraternization and harmony among people? Shouldn’t it be a moment of reflection, of union, of peace? And suddenly you notice that the emergency rooms are full of suspected or proven cases of heart attack.

Irony, contradiction, confusion: we can assign our preferred name or adjective to this scenario. Whatever this adjective is, it doesn’t matter, since we have to live with this reality that remains every year and that deserves a deep analysis about its true causes.

I can tell you that there are concrete and justifiable reasons and some reasons that are the result of a routine of observation. The latter are no less important; on the contrary, its impact can often be significantly greater.

Among the more concrete justifications for this scenario of a heart attack on New Year’s Eve, I can mention two dangerous habits: food abuse and the exaggerated consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Although food abuse is relatively frequent at the end of the year, it can cause changes in our cardiovascular health, such as arrhythmias, spikes in blood pressure and many uncomfortable symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, tingling in the arms and cold sweating .

Spicy foods, with excess salt, very fatty, when consumed in large quantities, can cause an organic imbalance, forcing people to seek medical help due to the symptoms mentioned above.

More than that, we have to consider that many people already have high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes, all of which, added to food abuse, would increase the risk of a heart attack.

During these festive days, we are in the habit of consuming a larger amount of sweets, some of them rich in creamy fillings and toppings. These sweets are very tasty and, in addition to the high content of sugars and fats, they contain salt and farinaceous. All these ingredients produce a certain degree of inflammation and toxicity in our body, which can predispose to decompensation of diabetes and higher rates of heart attack.

Although many people claim that they prefer to “die from the heart” by eating everything and not giving up the tastiest foods, this maxim should be, as a matter of prudence and common sense, completely revised.

On these festive days, people could consume a controlled amount of sugars and fats, but without abandoning healthy habits, such as preferential intake of fruits, white meats and grains.

Alcoholic beverages, in their different modalities, are widely consumed at the end of the year parties. Both fermented beverages such as wine and beer, as well as distilled beverages such as vodka and whiskey. All these types of drinks have a reasonable alcohol content and, through excessive consumption, can cause neurological and cardiovascular changes.

It is very important to emphasize that this alcohol content can promote an inflammatory reaction in the heart muscle and trigger arrhythmias, changes in blood pressure and, depending on the person’s previous clinical condition, favor the occurrence of a heart infarction.

Just imagine that the consumption of alcoholic beverages is often associated with a more spicy and fatty diet. For people who are diabetic, which are in themselves a risk group for cardiovascular disease, the excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages can be an important aggravating factor, as these beverages contain a large amount of calories.

Surprisingly, I want to introduce you to one more risk factor for heart attack and one that stands out in the context of the holiday season. Anyone who thought that I would restrict myself to food abuse and excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages will certainly be frightened by the following news — at the end of the year, especially on festive days, people tend to fight, argue, attack each other, have disagreements and experience intense situations of stress in personal and family relationships.

This bombshell is sadly a reality year after year. The explanations for this scenario are very strange and even contradictory; however, what weighs more is the incidence of so many occurrences in police stations and hospitals on days theoretically destined to the symbolism of peace and unity.

On these festive days, perhaps due to the meeting between family members and the effect of two more factors —the strong emotion inherent in this time of year and greater freedom to consume alcoholic beverages — people seem to experience more their personality differences, their level of intolerance and its fragility of spiritual values.

The constituted situation seems to be ideal for letting some negative feelings surface that culminate in aggression, domestic violence, extremely offensive discussions and, as a final product, a heart attack.

Waiting for the phone to ring on festive days and receiving the news of someone who is hospitalized for a heart attack and that this event occurred after a family quarrel is almost an expected trend.

See, therefore, that no matter how incompatible, heart infarction can be part of the routine on festive days at the end of the year. Still, this scenario or this trend of almost every end of the year would need to be changed. We are already very late in relation to this realization.

These festive dates should really be a reason for reflection and socializing, never insults and aggressions. Nor should we turn these dates into moments of alcoholic ecstasy and outsized food abuse.

These are transition days and dates, in which people certainly prospect goals and objects to accomplish with a lot of motivation. However, in the absence of this personal and collective awareness, a heart attack can shorten or close this whole new cycle that is intended to be fulfilled in the next year. Some might say, “I really had a heart attack, but I didn’t die.”

This can really happen, but I assure you that, from then on, you will never be the same person again, you will have constant apprehension and fear and may have to live with physical limitations.

In a year of pandemic still in progress, with so much death and suffering, with so much unemployment and poverty, should we transform these festive days at the end of the year into days of tension and aggression? In days of intoxication of our organism? In days to have a heart attack? Let’s reflect!