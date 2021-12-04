With Angela Merkel gone, who can lead the European Union? | World

Emmanuel Macron, Mario Draghi, Olaf Scholz… Who can succeed Angela Merkel as leader of the European Union (EU), after the Chancellor’s retirement after 16 years in power?

The race to occupy this post starts in 2022, but, according to analysts, in the end, it is possible that no one will, for now, have the capacity to face the deep problems that the EU is going through on their own: since the weakening of the rule of law in some member countries, to the risk of geopolitical marginalization and the setbacks of Brexit.

Angela Merkel, who will be officially replaced in December in the German government by the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, has made history in Europe with her effort to maintain the cohesion of the EU, despite the long and numerous crises.

Merkel “is seen as the ‘de facto’ leader of the European Union, and also of the free world,” says Sebastian Reiche, a professor at the business school (IESE) at the University of Navarre, Spain, in a blog post.

Angela Merkel: Europe’s leader

A recent survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) thought center revealed that, if they could, 41% of Europeans would support Angela Merkel as president of Europe, against just 14% of those who would opt for French president Emmanuel Macron, the other personality cited in the poll.

Still, the French leader has before him an opportunity to fill that post. The first stage will be the six-month presidency of the EU, which France will assume in January.

Merkel’s departure “could allow the French vision of a powerful Europe to develop. Something Macron has defended since his arrival in power”, explains Alexandre Robinet-Borgomano, in a text published by the French analysis center Institut Montaigne.

“It’s the President Macron who has the initiative” to regain European leadership, “although his self-proclaimed attempts to give the European Union a clearly political goal have so far been thwarted.“opins Helen Thompson, a professor at Cambridge University, in an article recently published in the New York Times.

2 of 3 Mario Draghi awaits the start of the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs in Brussels, in photo 2016 — Photo: Reuters Mario Draghi awaits the start of the meeting of the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs in Brussels, in a 2016 photo — Photo: Reuters

In this sense, the Franco-Italian treaty Macron has just signed with Mario Draghi – a key figure in the new post-Brexit European alliances – has not gone unnoticed.

Even more so when the head of the Italian government, nicknamed “Super Mario” for his performance at the head of the European Central Bank, is seen as a potential candidate for European leadership.

“The return to stability at home, together with the strong personal relationships he has with his European partners […], are excellent references to reaffirm the presence of Italy in the European scenario”, considers Nicoletta Pirozzi, from the think tank Istituto Affari Internazionali in Rome, in the magazine Internationale Politik.

However, Draghi’s popularity could be “transient, as he was born in the economic crisis caused by the health emergency” at Covid-19, adds Pirozzi.

Macron, for his part, faces a far from simple 2022 at home, with presidential elections in April, the outcome of which is very uncertain because of the rise of the far right.

This may make France focus more on its internal political problems than trying to develop its grand visions of Europe.

In Germany, nicknamed long as “Greater Switzerland” for its tendency to prioritize economic prosperity over major international issues, the lines start to move.

“We want to increase the strategic sovereignty of the European Union”, and better defend the “common European interests”, is written in the coalition agreement of the new government of Olaf Scholz.

3 of 3 Olaf Scholz wants countries like the US, Japan and China to get involved — Photo: Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS Olaf Scholz wants countries like the US, Japan and China to get involved — Photo: Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

However, Scholz, who introduces himself as Merkel’s heir after being number 2 in her government, will have to make a violent break with certain structures to achieve it.

Right away, with “Merkelism”, a diplomacy focused on the permanent search for agreements, which prefers to wait before acting in times of crisis, and gives priority to economic interests, including those with authoritarian regimes like Russia and China.

However, this system begins to show its limits. “It shouldn’t survive Merkel”, because it doesn’t allow “to solve Europe’s challenges, such as the pandemic, climate change and international geopolitical competition”, affirm, Piotr Buras and Jana Puglierin in the ECFR analysis.

Find out who is Olaf Scholz, who should replace Angela Merkel

Favorable to firmer solutions, would Emmanuel Macron be the best positioned?

“Macron’s leadership is an option […] but it is unlikely” because of its problems in forging “the necessary alliances”, warns Professor Sebastian Reiche. Furthermore, there is a feeling that France wants to use Europe to defend its own interests, he reckons.

Helen Thompson is even more pessimistic.

“Currently weakened by rivalry between the United States and China, and deeply divided at home […] the European Union cannot be run, no one can be the new Angela Merkel”, defends the Cambridge professor.